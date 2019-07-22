Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

ANI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Speaking to ANI, social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl child birth clearly indicated the prevalence of female foeticide.
At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months.
 At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)

Uttarkashi: At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months.

According to official data, 216 children were born in 132 villages of the district in the last three months. However, not a single girl was among the newborns which has left the district administration baffled.

 

District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan said, “We have identified areas where the number of girl childbirth is zero or in single-digit numbers. We are monitoring these areas to find out what is affecting the ratio. A detailed survey and study will be conducted to identify the reason behind it.”

He also held an emergency meeting with ASHA workers and asked them to increase vigilance in these areas and submit a report over the data. Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat was also present at the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl child birth clearly indicated the prevalence of female foeticide. “No girl child was born for three months in these villages. It cannot be just a coincidence. This clearly indicates female foeticide is taking place in the district. The government and the administration are not doing anything.”

Senior journalist Shiv Singh Thanval urged the government to take strict measures to end the practice. “Shocking sex ratio data has come up in the district. It raises a question on the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme. The numbers clearly show that female foeticide is taking place. The administration needs to take strict actions to put an end to this,” he said.

...
Tags: beti bachao beti padhao, girl, child
Location: India, Uttarakhand


