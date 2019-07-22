Thousands bid adieu to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra attend the funeral of former chief minister Shiela Dikshit, at Nigambodh Ghat, in New Delhi on Sunday.(Photo: AP)

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit were consigned to flames on Sunday, with colleagues, Congress workers and admirers braving heavy rains and gusty winds to bid her final farewell.

The gathering included those she worked alongside, those she fought and those she fought for. As the hearse carrying the casket moved slowly from her house to the party headquarters towards the funeral, cries rang through the air, “Sheila Dikshit amar rahe.”

The 81-year-old Congress veteran, who died on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, was cremated with full state honours at the Nigambodh Ghat.

As desired, she was consigned to flames in the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) crematorium. Dikshit herself had initiated green reforms in public transport sector successfully to accomplish the shift from polluting vehicles to a CNG based fleet. Top leaders from the Congress, including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, were in attendance at the funeral.