Thiruvananthapuram: Missing fisherman dead, 1 killed in rain

Published Jul 22, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 6:07 am IST
The Coast Guard and Navymen found the body of Sahaya Raju of Kanyakumari during the search operations at a coastal strip at Anjuthengu.
A fishermen tries to catch some fish on Panachikadu to Puthuppally road at Ambattukadavu which got flooded in heavy rains in Kottayam on Sunday. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)
 A fishermen tries to catch some fish on Panachikadu to Puthuppally road at Ambattukadavu which got flooded in heavy rains in Kottayam on Sunday. (Photo: Rajeev Prasad)

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a fisherman who was missing from Neendakara, Kollam, on Friday was found at Anjuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district on Sunday. The Coast Guard and Navymen found the body of Sahaya Raju of Kanyakumari during the search operations at a coastal strip at Anjuthengu. However, there is no trace of his fellow fishermen Raju and John Bosco.

The three fishermen from Neerody in Kanyakumari went missing off Neendakara coast when the boat carrying five fishermen capsized in the rough sea. Two of them, Nicholas and Stalin, swam back to safety by 1 pm.

 

The fibre boat belonged to Stanley of Neerody village in Kanyakumari district.

Meanwhile, In a rain-related mishap, one person died after a wall collapsed at Vachakkal near Edavanakkad in the district on Sunday. Police identified the deceased as Thankavelu, 32, a native of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu. The IMD has warned the fishermen against venturing into the sea in view of the bad weather.

