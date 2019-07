Taslima Nasreen secures India stay permit

New Delhi: The Union home ministry on Sunday extended the residence permit of cntroversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen for one year. Ms Taslima, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004.

Ms Taslima’s residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020. The 56-year-old writer was last week given a three-month residence permit following which she took to Twitter requesting home minister Amit Shah for extending it for one year.

“Hon’ble @amitshah ji, I sincerely thank you for extending my residence permit. But I’m surprised it’s only for 3M. I apply for 5yrs but I’ve been getting 1yr extension. Hon’ble Rajnathji assured me I would get an extension for 50yrs. India is my only home. I’m sure you’ll come to my rescue (sic). Everytime I apply for the extension of my Indian residence permit for 5 years, I get extension for 1year. This time i applied for the extension for 5years, I get for 3 months only. Hope Honourable Home Minister @HMOIndia will reconsider to extend my residence permit for at least 1year,(sic),” she tweeted on July 17. Following the extension of the residence permit for one year, Ms Taslima again took to Twitter. “Twitter is so powerful ! On July16 I tweeted my residence permit wasn’t extended. On July 17 it was extended, but only for 3 months. So many Twitter friends requested MHA to extend it for longer period. It’s extended for 1yr today. Thanks MHA to change decision. Love my Twitter friends,” she said.