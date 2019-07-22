Ramvilas Paswan’s brother dies of heart attack

New Delhi: Ramchandra Paswan, LJP MP from Samastipur in Bihar and Union minister Ramvilas Paswan’s brother, passed away on Sunday following a brief illness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were among those who condoled his death. Mr Paswan, 57, was admitted to the capital’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital last week after suffering a heart attack. His body will be kept at his residence in New Delhi and on Monday, at the LJP office in Patna for paying last respects.

The Samastipur MP is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter and will be cremated in the Bihar capital on Monday.

Mr Paswan was a four-time MP and was first elected in 1999. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 and then again for the third time in 2014. In May 2019, he was again elected to the Lok Sabha from Samastipur for the fourth time.

Condoling his death, Mr Modi said, “Shri Ram Chandra Paswan Ji worked tirelessly for the poor and downtrodden. At every forum he spoke unequivocally for the rights of farmers and youngsters”.