Jagan Reddy proposes 75 per cent quota in industrial jobs for locals in Andhra

Published Jul 22, 2019, 11:51 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 11:57 am IST
The government is likely to introduce the bill in the ongoing Assembly session this week.
Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced 1.33 lakh village volunteer jobs for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced 1.33 lakh village volunteer jobs for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Amravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed to implement 75 per cent quota in industrial jobs to local youth within three years, reported News18.

In a step to eradicate unemployment in the state, Jagan government wants to introduce local quota in new and existing industries. Jagan’s cabinet, however, has approved the proposal.

 

To implement the decision, senior officials plans to negotiate with existing industries who are opposing the move. The industries prefer giving priority to skilled manpower than locals.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also announced 1.33 lakh village volunteer jobs for unemployed youth in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister had assured giving 75 per cent local quota during his ‘padayatra’ in the state. The issue remained a poll promise during the election campaign too.

The government is likely to introduce the bill in the ongoing Assembly session this week.

