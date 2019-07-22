Hyderabad: 14-month-old dies after roof collapses on him

A police officer inspects the collapsed portion of the roof of a house in Sitaphalmadi on Sunday. (Inset) Geetansh who died in the incident.

Hyderabad: A 14-month-old toddler died when the roof of his house collapsed on him and his mother while they were sleeping on Sunday morning in Sitaphalmadi. The toddler, R. Geetansh, died before he reached the hospital. His mother had a head injury.

Geetansh was the only son of R. Raju Yadav and Swathi who are dairy farmers.

According to the police, continuous rain in the past couple of days led to the collapse of the roof of old house. A preliminary investigation found that water had accumulated on the roof exactly above the bedroom and the roof collapsed under the weight. The house was constructed with mud approximately 60 years ago.

Chilkalguda sub-inspector A. Varun Kanth Reddy said, “At around 6.10 am, Raju Yadav went to milk the buffalo around 50 metres from the house. After some time the roof suddenly collapsed on the mother and son who were still asleep in the bedroom.”Neighbours rushed to the rescue. They got Swathi out first and later Geetansh.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital but Geetansh was dead on arrival. Swathi had to have tem stitches for the head injury at Gandhi Hospital and was discharged later in the evening.

Family members allege that the mishap was due to the reluctance of the house owner to repair the roof. The Chilkalguda police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC and further investigation is underway.