Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019 Hyderabad: 14-month- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 14-month-old dies after roof collapses on him

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jul 22, 2019, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Mother, two others in the house, escape with injuries.
A police officer inspects the collapsed portion of the roof of a house in Sitaphalmadi on Sunday. (Inset) Geetansh who died in the incident.
 A police officer inspects the collapsed portion of the roof of a house in Sitaphalmadi on Sunday. (Inset) Geetansh who died in the incident.

Hyderabad: A 14-month-old toddler died when the roof of his house collapsed on him and his mother while they were sleeping on Sunday morning in Sitaphalmadi. The toddler, R. Geetansh, died before he reached the hospital. His mother had a head injury.

Geetansh was the only son of R. Raju Yadav and Swathi who are dairy farmers.

 

According to the police, continuous rain in the past couple of days led to the collapse of the roof of old house. A preliminary investigation found that water had accumulated on the roof exactly above the bedroom and the roof collapsed under the weight.  The house was constructed with mud approximately 60 years ago.

Chilkalguda sub-inspector A. Varun Kanth Reddy said, “At around 6.10 am, Raju Yadav went to milk the buffalo around 50 metres from the house. After some time the roof suddenly collapsed on the mother and son who were still asleep in the bedroom.”Neighbours rushed to the rescue. They got Swathi out first and later Geetansh.

They were rushed to a nearby private hospital but Geetansh was dead on arrival. Swathi had to have tem stitches for the head injury at Gandhi Hospital and was discharged later in the evening.

Family members allege that the mishap was due to the reluctance of the house owner to repair the roof. The Chilkalguda police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC and further investigation is underway.

...
Tags: toddler died, house roof collapse
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

On Saturday, the body of a young girl packed in a gunny bag was found in the garbage dump at Kindibasthi in Medchal. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Cops grill father in girl’s murder

The corporation has demolished about 380 dilapidated structures and another 400 buildings have been posing grave threats to residents living in them.

Hyderabad: We can’t protect every life, say civic officials

The president of the Academy John Bailey is likely to attend this year’s edition and experts from the Oscars holding master classes at the event.

Centre set to celebrate 50th version of IFFI

Its tributaries Dhansiri and Kopili are also flowing above danger mark at one place each.

Floods recede in Assam, toll is 65



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

July 20, 1969 Photo when astronaut Buzz Aldrin, lunar module pilot, walks on the surface of the moon during the Apollo 11 extravehicular activity (EVA). - On July 21, 1969, US astronaut Neil Armstrong is the first man to step onto the Moon, his teammate Edwin Aldrin joining him around 20 minutes later. (Photo: AFP | File)
 

Samsung new offer: Screen replacement for select smartphones at Rs 990

Galaxy J-series (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre set to celebrate 50th version of IFFI

The president of the Academy John Bailey is likely to attend this year’s edition and experts from the Oscars holding master classes at the event.

AP youth swindles Rs 62 crore from public

Raghav invited investors and promised to pay them 20 per cent of the profits after finishing the project. He collected about Rs 9 crore

Terror cases dip in North East: Report

The report said that while there is almost no insurgency left in Tripura and Mizoram, there has been a marked improvement in security situation in other states of region.

Floods recede in Assam, toll is 65

Its tributaries Dhansiri and Kopili are also flowing above danger mark at one place each.

Lucknow to host DefExpo India 2020

The DefExpo will provide an opportunity to the major foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote ‘Make in India’ initiative.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham