DK Shivakumar bombshell: JD(S) ready for Kharge, Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwar as CM

Bengaluru: With the prospects of the rebel MLAs returning to the coalition fold looking bleak after they announced in Mumbai that they would not participate in the trust vote proceedings, Water Resources Minister, D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday broke a bombshell declaring that Janata Dal (S) leaders have assured they were ready for every possible sacrifice including a replacement for incumbent Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr Shivakumar said, “Janata Dal (Secular) leaders are willing to replace Mr Kumaraswamy with Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Siddaramaiah, G. Parameshwar and myself. Hence, we are sure of getting the rebels back into the party fold before the House passes the confidence motion.”

He emphasised that JD(S) leaders have given their consent to replace Mr Kumaraswamy with Mr Siddaramaiah if needed. " We will wait till the confidence motion is passed and once the government stabilises, both coalition partners can sit and decide about a future leader,” the minister explained.