CBI to quiz Akhilesh-era officials in UP mining scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 22, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 1:41 am IST
New Delhi: Fresh trouble seems to be in store for Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is preparing to examine two former senior bureaucrats of Uttar Pradesh government as part of its investigation into the illegal mining scam in the state.

There are allegations that Mr Yadav had allegedly cleared 14 leases pertaining to mining in the state, of which 13 were cleared on February 17, 2013, in violation of the e-tendering process.

 

Mr Yadav, who was the chief minister of the state between 2012 and 2017, held the mining portfolio during 2012-13 apparently bringing his role under scanner.

“It is also alleged that these two former bureaucrats played crucial role in clearing 13 leases. The agency wants to seek certain from these two bureaucrats,” sources said.

Sources further claimed that on February 17, 2013 the leases were granted by the district magistrate of Hamirpur after getting approval from then chief minister’s office in violation of its 2012 e-tender policy, which was ratified by the Allahabad high court on January 29, 2013.

The illegal mining took place between 2012 to 2016. He was succeeded by Gayatri Prajapati, who took charge as mining minister in 2013. However, Mr Yadav had already denied the allegations and said that BJP was using the CBI as a tool for arm-twisting the opposition party leaders.

It may be recalled that CBI recently conducted searches at 20 places in connection with its probe pertaining to the mining scam in UP.

