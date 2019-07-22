Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jul 2019 35 killed as lightni ...
Nation, Current Affairs

35 killed as lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Published Jul 22, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Among three who died earlier, one was killed due to lightning in Deoria, while one lost his life to snake bite on in Kushinagar on Saturday.
As many as 32 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, said officials. (Representational Image)
 As many as 32 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, said officials. (Representational Image)

Lucknow: As many as 35 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, said officials.

A day earlier, the lightning had claimed one life in the state, while two others had died of snake bites on July 18 and 20 respectively, the statement said.

 

Thirteen others were injured due to lightning, the statement added.

The Sunday's lightning victims included seven each in Kanpur and Fatehpur, five in Jhansi, four in Jalaun, three in Hamirpur, two in Ghazipur and one each in Jaunpur, Pratapgarh, Kanpur Dehat and Chitrakoot, the statement added.

Among the three who died earlier, one was killed due to lightning in Deoria, while one lost his life to snake bite on in Kushinagar on Saturday.

Yet another person had died of snake bite on July 18 in Ambedkarnagar, the government statement said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the state and has issued orders to the respective district magistrates to give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of victims.

He also directed officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, and that there should be no laxity in execution of relief works, the statement said.

...
Tags: uttar pradesh, yogi adityanath, lightning, dead
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

During the initial investigation, no foul play could be found as there was no sign of anyone, including the hotel staff, visiting the room between Friday night and Saturday morning as per the CCTV footage. (Representational Image)

35-year-old NRI businessman found dead in New Delhi's Taj Palace hotel

A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday. (Representational Image)

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

The mother of the girl, from Bolangir, has alleged that her daughter and other inmates were sexually abused by the shelter home's superintendent, Saroj Das. (Representational Image)

8-year-old HIV positive girl sexually abused at shelter home in Odisha



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

Apple's iconic 2007 iPhone team. (Left to right: Phil Schiller, Tony Fadell, Jony Ive, Steve Jobs, Scott Forstall and Eddie Cue)
 

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)
 

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

The circuit board of the iPhone 11 surfaced and with it, we get to see that Apple will finally be adding bigger battery capacities. (Designed by DBHK-Hasan Kaymak Innovations in Kassel, Germany)
 

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

While Xiaomi brought us the K20 and K20 Pro, Oppo brought us the K3, and Realme, which is also a sub-brand of Oppo, brought us the Realme X.
 

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)
 

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)

35-year-old NRI businessman found dead in New Delhi's Taj Palace hotel

During the initial investigation, no foul play could be found as there was no sign of anyone, including the hotel staff, visiting the room between Friday night and Saturday morning as per the CCTV footage. (Representational Image)

14-month-old dies after slab collapses in Hyderabad

A 14-month old girl died and her mother got severely injured after a slab collapsed in Sitaphalmandi here on Sunday. (Representational Image)

8-year-old HIV positive girl sexually abused at shelter home in Odisha

The mother of the girl, from Bolangir, has alleged that her daughter and other inmates were sexually abused by the shelter home's superintendent, Saroj Das. (Representational Image)

‘Non-Gandhi chief will cause Congress to split within 24 hours’: Natwar Singh

Praising Priyanka for her visit to Sonbhadra to meet victims of a firing incident, the former external affairs minister told ANI that she is capable of handling the party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham