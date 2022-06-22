  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2022 Podu lands may turn ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Podu lands may turn battlefields during 8th Haritha Haram

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILALLAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jun 22, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2022, 12:48 am IST
Forest department is planning to raise plantations on forest and government lands as part of the 8th Haritha Haram
Pressure is mounting on TRS government to start issuing pattas for podu lands, since elections are fast approaching. (DC file photo)
 Pressure is mounting on TRS government to start issuing pattas for podu lands, since elections are fast approaching. (DC file photo)

ADILABAD: Forest department is planning to raise plantations on forest and government lands as part of the 8th Haritha Haram even though it has not resolved the podu lands issue. As a result, there are fears that podu lands may turn into battlefields once state government’s Haritha Haram officially starts in the coming days this year.

Pressure is mounting on TRS government to start issuing pattas for podu lands, since elections are fast approaching. However, distributing them is not easy as large numbers of lands are in dispute between revenue and forest departments of the state government. At many places, while cultivators say they are tilling revenue lands, forest officials claim rights on the same land.

 

According to official sources, the target of Haritha Haram this year is to plant 44.38 lakh trees in the Adilabad district. 44.74 lakh plants are being raised in various nurseries of government departments for the purpose. Thousands of people have applied for podu rights on lands they have been cultivating for a long time. This was after state government conducted a survey at village level and received applications from the cultivators of podu lands last December.

Forest department is preparing to plant trees on government lands as also forest lands as part of Haritha Haram. The planting will start during the rainy season. Both foresters and podu land cultivators claim rights on podu lands. In view of the coming elections, all political parties are supporting podu cultivators.

 

The state government is thus being buffeted by demands of political leaders as well as rights of forest department. Already, podu cultivation issue at Koya Poshaguda has created an embarrassing situation for the state government and ruling TRS. No ruling party leader or MLA supported forest officials in Koya Poshaguda incident in which forest officials registered cases against 12 Adivasis women for cultivating forest lands and sent them to jail. Congress took the lead in highlighting this issue.

A few days ago, Utnoor forest officials again took some Adivasi farmers into custody for cultivating paddy in forests under Ghanpur gram panchayat. Both Congress and BJP are highlighting this issue, putting the state government on the back foot. However, the ruling party will have to contend with more such issues once Haritha Haram starts.

 

...
Tags: haritha haram, podu land, trs government, forest departments
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 22 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

With development expected to be fast-paced in several newly developing areas in the city following revocation of GO-111, architects say the government should ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development. (DC representational photo)

GO-111: Ensure sustainable and eco-friendly development for new areas, say architects

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Sharad Pawar calls KCR over phone, TRS likely to support Yashwant Sinha

Draupadi Murmu. (PTI)

Murmu’s Presidential candidature boosts Telangana BJP

In the Chandanagar incident, the father of a minor girl was allegedly beaten up by Srinuvasulu, and was also coerced into withdrawing a complaint against the man who stalked, harassed and threatened his 16-year-old daughter in the name of love, apart from mentally and physically harassing to an extent of torching their vehicle. (Image credit: Facebook)

Top brass go slow on wicked cops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

600 trains affected by Bharat Bandh

Heavy police deployment in cities and railway stations was made across several states, and Section 144 was imposed in many areas ahead of the Bharat Bandh call by various organisations. (Representational Image: DC)

Centre amends rule for appointment of CDS, retired officers in fray

The post of CDS has been vacant after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in December last year. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->