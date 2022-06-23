HC pulls up state for withdrawal of cases against people’s rep's without court's nod

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has pulled up the state government for the withdrawal of cases booked against people’s representatives without taking court permission and also for violation of a Supreme Court order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Prashant Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Wednesday heard a petition filed by AP Journalists Federation president Krishnanjaneyulu. The petition challenged the withdrawal of prosecution cases against Jaggaiahpet MLA Samineni Udhayabhanu through a government order.

Petitioner’s counsel Jada Sravan asked as to how the cases booked against public representatives could be withdrawn based on directions from the DGP and district collector.

He said that the Supreme Court, in its order in 2021, made it clear that withdrawal of cases should be done only with high court permission.

The court asked the government pleader as to how such cases were withdrawn without taking its permission. He admitted that this was done. The court said this would be considered as contempt of court and directed the government to submit details as to how many cases booked against the people’s representatives were withdrawn so far; and, in how many such cases were the court’s permission taken through an affidavit?

Counsel admitted that cases booked on charges of distribution of money to voters during elections and attacks on officials were withdrawn.