  
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2022 Girl students outshi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Girl students outshine boys in AP Intermediate results

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 23, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2022, 12:20 am IST
Girl students registered 68 per cent pass in the second year and 60 per cent in the first year
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar(left), Secretary and Commissioner of the Intermediate Board of Education M.V. Seshagiri Babu and others release the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Exams results in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)
 Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar(left), Secretary and Commissioner of the Intermediate Board of Education M.V. Seshagiri Babu and others release the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Exams results in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Girl students outshined boys in the AP Intermediate results announced here on Wednesday. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the First and Second Year results.

The minister said the results were announced in a record time of 28 days. Girl students registered 68 per cent pass in the second year and 60 per cent in the first year against the overall 54 per cent pass for the First year and 61 per cent for the Second year.

 

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that out of the 4,45,604 first-year candidates, 54 per cent passed. Out of the 4,45,604 second-year candidates, 61 per cent passed; the lowest pass percentage compared to the results in the recent past -- after state bifurcation – and this was due to the Covid impact, he said.

In all, 72,299 candidates appeared for vocational courses and the pass percentage for the first year was 45 and second year 55. The exams were conducted from May 6 to 25. The spot valuation was done from May 18 to June 14 and the results were announced in a record time of 28 days.

 

Krishna district recorded the highest pass percentage of 72 in the state while the least pass percentage was 50 recorded in Kadapa district.

The minister said the March 2022 IPE was the first physical examination conducted since the eruption of the Covid pandemic. The examinations were held by adhering to the Covid protocols.

The Board of Intermediate Education conducted the exams under the supervision of CCTV cameras for the first time.

Satyanarayana said students who wish to go for recounting and re-verification can apply on the IPE website from June 25 to July 5, and the advance Supplementary examinations will be from August 3 to 12, in two sessions, from 9 am to 12noon, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

 

Students can apply for failed subjects and also for improvement. IPE practical examinations will be held from August 17 to 22 at district headquarters only and the last date for payment of examination fee is July 8.

...
Tags: botsa satyanarayana, girl students, ap intermediate results
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

TRS misrule pushed state into debt trap: Revanth Reddy

When contacted, the Telangana tourism department officials said there was no proper correspondence from the railways and if there was proper coordination, the department would be interested in encouraging tourism. (Representational image: PTI)

No takers for much-touted Bharat Gaurav trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Expecting 7.5 pc economic growth rate this year: Modi

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters gathered outside his official residence 'Varsha', before leaving for his personal residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav vacates CM’s bungalow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Reforms unpleasant but will bear fruit: PM

Prime minister Narendra Modi (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

With eye on China, Indian Army carries out Exercise Narayanastra

The Indian Army soldiers carry out Exercise Narayanastra (Photo by arrangement)

Cabinet gives nod for 5G auctions; 72097.8 MHz spectrum to be put on block by July

A total of 72097.85 MHz of spectrum with a validity period of 20 years will be put to auction to be held by the end of July, 2022. (Representational image: PTI)

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Passenger can be deboarded from aircraft for not wearing a mask

The personnel of the CISF have been tasked to enforce the mask rules at all airports. (Representational image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->