Girl students outshine boys in AP Intermediate results

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary of the School education B Rajasekhar(left), Secretary and Commissioner of the Intermediate Board of Education M.V. Seshagiri Babu and others release the 1st and 2nd Intermediate Exams results in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Girl students outshined boys in the AP Intermediate results announced here on Wednesday. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released the First and Second Year results.

The minister said the results were announced in a record time of 28 days. Girl students registered 68 per cent pass in the second year and 60 per cent in the first year against the overall 54 per cent pass for the First year and 61 per cent for the Second year.

Addressing a press meet here on Wednesday, Satyanarayana said that out of the 4,45,604 first-year candidates, 54 per cent passed. Out of the 4,45,604 second-year candidates, 61 per cent passed; the lowest pass percentage compared to the results in the recent past -- after state bifurcation – and this was due to the Covid impact, he said.

In all, 72,299 candidates appeared for vocational courses and the pass percentage for the first year was 45 and second year 55. The exams were conducted from May 6 to 25. The spot valuation was done from May 18 to June 14 and the results were announced in a record time of 28 days.

Krishna district recorded the highest pass percentage of 72 in the state while the least pass percentage was 50 recorded in Kadapa district.

The minister said the March 2022 IPE was the first physical examination conducted since the eruption of the Covid pandemic. The examinations were held by adhering to the Covid protocols.

The Board of Intermediate Education conducted the exams under the supervision of CCTV cameras for the first time.

Satyanarayana said students who wish to go for recounting and re-verification can apply on the IPE website from June 25 to July 5, and the advance Supplementary examinations will be from August 3 to 12, in two sessions, from 9 am to 12noon, and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Students can apply for failed subjects and also for improvement. IPE practical examinations will be held from August 17 to 22 at district headquarters only and the last date for payment of examination fee is July 8.