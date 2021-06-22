TS might not begin free vaccination for 18 plus soon

Adding fresh free vaccination at government centres for the 18-plus category will mean a bigger requirement of vaccines. (ANI)

Hyderabad: The new phase of free Covid-19 vaccination for the 18-plus years category that was launched in the country on Monday will take some time before it arrives in Telangana state, it is learnt.

According to health department officials, Telangana state, with its current stocks of vaccines, was focused on vaccinating people from high-risk categories that include people in the 18-44 age group, along with vaccinating those in the other upper age groups and those with existing comorbidities.

The new phase of free vaccination was recently announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the Centre’s plan to provide vaccines free to all states.

According to the officials here, the current vaccination drive in the state is likely to continue till the end of this month with the existing doses supplied so far to the state.

Around 70 lakh people in the state will require, beginning July, to start getting their second dose shots. Adding fresh free vaccination at government centres for the 18-plus category will mean a bigger requirement of vaccines.

On Sunday, the health department said a total of 1,06,210 people had received their Covid-19 shots of whom 1,03,145 got their first dose and 3,065 their second.

According to the Union ministry of health, on Monday Telangana state administered a total of 1,46,302 doses of vaccine.