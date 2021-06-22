Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2021 Tamil Nadu CM MK Sta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin assures resolutions in Assembly against farm laws, CAA

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 3:54 pm IST
Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu govt's opposition to the farm laws would be made known by way of a resolution during the budget sitting
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: Resolutions would be adopted in the Assembly during the upcoming budget session against the Centre's farm laws and the Citizenship Amendment Act, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Eversince the three farm laws were enacted by the union government, the DMK had all along demanded the Centre to withdraw the laws, which are "against the interests of farmers," the Chief Minister said intervening his party MLA Tamizharasi, who spoke on the matter in the House.

The government has made a clear decision to pass a resolution seeking the withdrawal of these three farm laws reflecting the feelings of farmers across the country, he said adding there is no change on that decision.

 

However, since this is the first session after the DMK assumed office and when the debate on motion of thanks to the Governor's Address is on, it would not be appropriate to adopt such resolutions, he said.

Stalin asserted that Tamil Nadu government's opposition to the farm laws would be made known by way of a resolution during the budget sitting.

Similarly, since the CAA has "affected the interests of minorities across the country leading to a sense of fear" among them, a resolution would be adopted in the budget session urging the central government to take back the Citizenship Amendment law, he added.

 

Tags: mk stalin, dmk president mk stalin, caa, tamil nadu, tamil nadu assembly, upcoming budget session
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


