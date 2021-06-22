Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2021 LaCones issues COVID ...
Nation, Current Affairs

LaCones issues COVID-19 alert for zoo staff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 22, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 8:57 am IST
LaCONES said it started testing animal samples for possible SARS-CoV-2 infection in August 2020
LaCones, one of the four designated centres in the country for testing animal samples for the Coronavirus, on Monday released guidelines for zoo frontline staff on Covid-19 investigation in captive animals.
 LaCones, one of the four designated centres in the country for testing animal samples for the Coronavirus, on Monday released guidelines for zoo frontline staff on Covid-19 investigation in captive animals.

Hyderabad: The city-based Laboratory for the Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) has called on veterinary staff, and animal keepers to be on the alert for Covid-19 symptoms in zoo animals, and immediately segregate them if they were found showing signs of having the disease. It also asked the zoo staff to take proper Covid-19 safety precautions.

LaCones, one of the four designated centres in the country for testing animal samples for the Coronavirus, on Monday released guidelines for zoo frontline staff on Covid-19 investigation in captive animals. “The guidelines provide detailed protocols that include pictorials and frequently asked questions for an easier understanding of those collecting samples for COVID testing in wildlife”, said Dr Vinay K. Nandicoori, Director, CSIR-CCMB.

 

LaCONES said it started testing animal samples for possible SARS-CoV-2 infection in August 2020 with its scientists finding the first positive samples from Asiatic lions in Nehru Zoological Park in the city in April. As part of developing a protocol for collecting samples from animals showing Covid-19 symptoms, the lab tested different kinds of nasal, oropharyngeal, rectal and fecal samples from the animals.

“We hope that our recommendations help zoo staff in collecting and packing the samples appropriately before they are sent for testing. Given how difficult it is to get samples from animals, it is all the more important that we make most of the samples we get,” said Dr Karthikeyan Vasudevan, scientist-in-charge, LaCONES.

 

...
Tags: zoo animals, covid-19 protocol
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 June 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Experts state that testing must continue at this level. (Photo: PTI)

Despite unlock, Telangana still has 190 MCZ's to isolate patients

During last four years though, GHMC has razed nearly 1,400 old structures across the city. (Photo: File)

GHMC takes no action to identify, demolish single dilapidated buildings in city

The agitators sought Rs50 lakh as compensation to the deceased families of frontline warriors. (Photo: DC/File)

Polavaram project-affected people form human chain, seek basic facilities

The existing employees took the additional burden and patient services were affected. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

180 outsourcing employees at GGH get meager Rs 4,030 to Rs 6,110 as salary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lakshadweep eases COVID lockdown curbs as cases dip

Shops and establishments shall be allowed to open (only five persons inside a shop at a time) in all the islands. (Representative Image: PTI)

Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a vaccination drive for people belonging to transgender community, at the Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Rising fuel prices, inflation on main agenda for Congress meeting on June 24

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN special rapporteurs

The enactment of these rules had become necessary following widespread concerns about increasing instances of abuse of social media and digital platforms, it said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Record 12.56 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Health workers vaccinate a woman at a Municipal school in Vijayawada. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham