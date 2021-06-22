Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2021 Karnataka: BBMP admi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: BBMP administers record 1,68,958 vaccine doses on Monday

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2021, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 11:50 am IST
The campaign was conducted successfully by implementing micro plans across the city
A health worker administers a dose of the 'Covaxin' vaccine at a private hospital in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Monday achieved a milestone of administrating 1,68,958 COVID-19 vaccinations in 8 zones of the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta informed.

"1.68 lakh vaccines were administered in a day, this has been the biggest daily achievement. The previous highest achievement was on June 4, 2021, where 1.17 lakh vaccines were administered," Gupta said.

 

The campaign was conducted successfully by implementing micro plans across the city.

The vaccination program was conducted in eight zones of BBMP which were further divided into different sessions at various places. The BBMP achieved the feat by deploying more vaccinating personnel, doctors, staff nurses, Asha workers, home guards, and marshals.

"Session sites were increased from an average of 300 to 528 to drive more vaccinations in the city. It includes 160 sites in urban primary health care centres and general hospitals and 368 sites in workplaces," Gupta added.

 

The BBMP Chief Commissioner said that the district authorities had also raised awareness among the local residents about the vaccine campaign through a separate door-to-door campaign. In addition, heads of factories, hotels, building owners, and others were informed about the vaccine drive, he added.

"As a result, a lot more individuals were vaccinated through the campaign, while following all Covid protocols wearing masks and maintaining social distance," he added.

Additionally, 8 zonal health officers and 28 Medical Health Officers (MOHs) visited the venues throughout the day to monitor the vaccination process and to support the staff on duty.

 

During the campaign, a total of 1,44,000 doses of Covishield and 43,000 doses of Covaxin were administered, Gupta informed.

India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, in a landmark achievement, 86,16,373 have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world.

 

Tags: bruhat bengaluru mahanagara palike (bbmp)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


