Despite unlock, Telangana still has 190 micro containment zones to isolate patients

Hyderabad: Despite the state ‘unlock’ on Sunday, there are 190 micro containment zones (MCZ), the highest 41 at Nalgonda. There are another 32 MCZs are in Mahbubabad 24 in Bhadaradri Kothagudem, 17 in Jagtial and 10 each in Hyderabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts.
Micro containment zones are created to isolate patients and suspected contacts in certain areas and not allow for further spread.
With more than 1 lakh tests carried out everyday tracing is going on. Experts state that testing must continue at this level.
With unlocking, experts said the next two weeks are crucial and urged the government to continue tracking, tracing and testing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This will give an indication of how much the situation is under control.
Infograph
New cases: 1,197
Deaths: 9
Tests done: 1,19,537
Active cases: 17,246
Total cases: 6,14,399
Total deaths: 3,576
Most new cases
GHMC: 137
Nalgonda: 84
Suryapet: 72
Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal Malkajgiri: 71
Khammam: 67
Fewest new cases
Nirmal: 1
Kamareddy: 2
Adilabad: 4
Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal: 8
Komarambheem Asifabad: 9...