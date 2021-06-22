Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2021 Despite unlock, Tela ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Despite unlock, Telangana still has 190 micro containment zones to isolate patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 22, 2021, 9:52 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 11:40 am IST
With more than 1 lakh tests carried out everyday, tracing is going on
Experts state that testing must continue at this level. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Despite the state ‘unlock’ on Sunday, there are 190 micro containment zones (MCZ), the highest 41 at Nalgonda. There are another 32 MCZs are in Mahbubabad 24 in Bhadaradri Kothagudem, 17 in Jagtial and 10 each in Hyderabad and Rajanna Sircilla districts.

Micro containment zones are created to isolate patients and suspected contacts in certain areas and not allow for further spread.

 

With more than 1 lakh tests carried out everyday tracing is going on. Experts state that testing must continue at this level.

With unlocking, experts said the next two weeks are crucial and urged the government to continue tracking, tracing and testing to prevent the spread of Covid-19. This will give an indication of how much the situation is under control.

Infograph

New cases: 1,197

Deaths: 9

Tests done: 1,19,537

Active cases: 17,246

Total cases: 6,14,399

Total deaths: 3,576

Most new cases

GHMC: 137

Nalgonda: 84

 

Suryapet: 72

Bhadradri Kothagudem and Medchal Malkajgiri: 71

Khammam: 67

Fewest new cases

Nirmal: 1

Kamareddy: 2

Adilabad: 4

Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal: 8

Komarambheem Asifabad: 9

...
Tags: telangana covid bulletin, telangana covid cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


