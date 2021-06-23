Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2021 DC Impact: TS govern ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DC Impact: TS government swings into action, farmers to get their due

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 23, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2021, 12:05 am IST
In the meeting, strict instructions were issued to banks against adjusting Rythu Bandhu amount for any other purpose
A state level team will monitor any issues faced by farmers. (PTI Photo)
 A state level team will monitor any issues faced by farmers. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Finance minister T. Harish Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held an emergency meeting with bankers at the BRKR Bhavan on Tuesday in the wake of complaints that the banks were adjusting Rythu Bandhu amounts credited by the state government in the bank accounts of farmers to meet kharif cultivation expenses for repayment of their crop loan arrears.

Responding to a report published in these columns, “Banks take Rythu Bandhu, farmers struggle”, on Tuesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed the finance minister and the Chief Secretary to immediately convene a meeting with bankers and resolve the issue.

 

In the meeting, strict instructions were issued to banks against adjusting Rythu Bandhu amount for any other purpose. Bankers were directed to credit back the amount to farmers’ accounts that were already deducted or adjusted towards crop loan arrears or interest payment.

“Instances have come to the notice of the government that some banks are not allowing the farmers to withdraw their Rythu Bandhu amount given by the government of Telangana and also adjusting the same against old dues. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issued directions to hold an emergency meeting with the bankers in this regard,” said Somesh Kumar.

 

However, in the meeting, bankers claimed that no instruction was issued to their staff to withhold the Rythu Bandhu funds. Harish Rao issued clear instructions to the bankers not to withhold any Rythu Bandhu amount in future.  Any amount which has been withheld or adjusted shall be credited back to farmers’ accounts. He asked bankers to issue strict instructions to the bank branches regarding the same. District collectors were also instructed to monitor the same at the district level. A state level team will monitor any issues faced by farmers.

 

Two toll free numbers — 18002001001 and 04033671300 — were launched for farmers to address any issues faced by them with banks which will work from 8 am to 8 pm. In addition, Harish Rao also instructed the bankers to expedite the disbursement/renewal of crop loans for the ongoing kharif season.

Those who participated in the meeting were K. Ramakrishna Rao, principal secretary, finance; Ronald Rose, special secretary, finance; Raghunandan Rao, secretary, agriculture; Natarajan, DGM, State Bank of India; Man Mohan Gupta, GM, Bank of Baroda; Sesh Kumar Adiraju, DGM State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC); Shaik Hussain, DGM, Union Bank of India; S.V.J. Venu Gopal, DGM, Canara Bank; Dr N. Muralidhar, MD, TSCAB;, R.V. Sarada, AGM, Indian Overseas Bankl P. Parthasaradhi, GM, APGVB; and Satish Kumar, GM, TGB.

 

...
Tags: farmer accounts, harish rao, rythu bandhu amount, farmers, rythu bandhu amounts credited, crop loan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Money not deposited into farmers’ accounts, charges TS Congress
No new loan, no waiver: Telangana farmers in tight spot

Latest From Nation

The judge called the two officials for their personal appearance on Tuesday. However, he withdrew his order after government special counsel Suman gave a commitment to the court that its orders would be implemented in the next two weeks. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Two IAS officers get one month's jail in AP, fine of Rs 1000 for disobeying HC orders

Dr S. Shantha Kumari - By Arrangement

Interview | We say no to violence agains women: Gynaecology expert

AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

Jagan asks police to take stern action on rape cases

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

23.14L women get Rs 4.3k cr Cheyutha; CM releases 2nd tranche to aid entrepreneurship



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Is India's second Covid wave over? Health experts don't think so

Health workers sit behind a plastic sheet separating them from people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine In Imphal, India, Monday, June 21, 2021. (AP)

Defence Ministry seals Rs 583 cr deal with GSL to procure 2 pollution control ships

he ships are being procured to significantly augment the capability of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to respond to incidents of oil spills at the sea and also boost the force's pollution response mechanism. (PTI File Photo)

SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE's scheme for evaluating Class 12 students

In view of the above we hold that there is no reason to interfere with the scheme propounded by CBSE and CICSE, the bench said, adding that the schemes take into account the concerns of all sets of students. (PTI Photo)

DCGI likely to approve phase 3 trial data of Covaxin on Tuesday

Covaxin is an indigenous COVID-19 vaccine produced by Bharat Biotech. (PTI Photo)

Covishield vaccine linked to rare neurological disorder in Kerala, UK

While seven cases were reported from a medical centre in Kerala, where about 1.2 million people were administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Covishield in India, four were reported from Nottingham, UK, in an area in which approximately 700,000 (7 lakh) people received the jab. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham