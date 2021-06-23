23.14L women get Rs 4.3k cr Cheyutha; CM releases 2nd tranche to aid entrepreneurship

Vijayawada: With a view to encourage entrepreneurship among women, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday released the second tranche of YSR Cheyutha, crediting Rs 4,339.39 crore to the accounts of 23,14,342 women beneficiaries. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government signed an MoU with major companies as Amul, Allana, ITC, HUL, P&G and Reliance and several banks to support women entrepreneurs in establishing grocery stores, dairy farms and other businesses.

YSR Cheyutha will provide financial assistance of Rs 18,750 per annum to women belonging to SC, ST, BC and minorities in the age group of 45 and 60. The scheme will directly benefit around 23 lakh women from weaker sections to support their families financially. So far, the state government spent Rs 8,943 crore on this scheme for the last two years, benefiting women by all means.

“Through this scheme, around 78,000 women have started grocery stores, where the goods will be supplied at below the market price to help them earn an additional profit of around Rs 10,000. Similarly, 1.19 lakh women have opted for the dairy sector and are getting an additional income of Rs 5-15 on each litre of milk supplied to Amul. Also, around 70,000 women have shown interest in rearing sheep and goat units to increase their family income. In the first year, the state government provided financial assistance of Rs 1,510 crore for beneficiaries of YSR Cheyutha through banks,” the CM said.

He said if any eligible beneficiary is left out of the scheme, she can apply at respective village secretariat and their applications will be verified immediately and the benefits provided. In this regard, the government set up YSR Cheyutha Call Centre 0866-2468899, 9392917899 to connect beneficiaries with corporate companies and banks. A command control centre is also set up to monitor the call centre and provide training and assistance to the beneficiaries.

Around six lakh widows, single and specially-abled women, who are receiving monthly social pensions, are also entitled to the scheme. The CM added that there are no restrictions on the utilisation of the amount, where the beneficiary can use the amount as per her wish.

Reiterating that the government gives priority to women welfare, he stated that the government had made laws to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in all nominated posts and nominated works, the first of its kind in the country. In the state cabinet, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister roles are being led by women and the government even brought Disha Bill which is yet to be approved by the Centre. Special Disha police stations have been set up in each district to crack down crime against women and Public Prosecutors are also appointed to oversee Disha cases in each district.

The CM said the government had launched Disha and Abhay apps for immediate help to the women in distress. Besides these, 900 mobile patrolling teams were also set up especially in those sensitive areas where crime is likely to occur and a woman police officer has been appointed in the village and ward secretariats.