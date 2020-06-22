Telangana's Covid-19 cases start coming out of the closet

Hyderabad: Telangana registered a record 730 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 659 of them from Hyderbad. The state has logged 7,802 cases so far. Seven more fatalities during the day took the toll to 210, according to health department data.

The second highest number of cases, 34, was reported from Jangaon district, followed by 10 in Ranga Reddy, nine in Medchal-Malkajgiri, six in Warangal (the health department did not specify whether Rural or Urban), three from Asifabad, two from Vikarabad, and one each from Sangareddy, Adilabad, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Narayanpet, Medak, Nalgonda, and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Among Sunday’s cases was an inspector and four constables of a police station in Hyderabad.

According to the bulletin, 22 cases were reported in the state before the lockdown on March 22, 622 during Lockdown 1 between March 23 and April 14. During Lockdown 2 from March 24 to May 3, 438 cases were found, and 439 during Lockdown 3 from May 4 to May 17.

The trend continued during Lockdown 4 from May 18 to May 31 which saw 1,147 new cases. During the current Unlock 1, Telangana state has registered 5,104 cases.