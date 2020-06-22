89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

412,931

1,185

Recovered

228,549

6,140

Deaths

13,292

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1469111395341 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana103384556134 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Karnataka86975391132 Bihar7602509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2020 Telangana's Cov ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana's Covid-19 cases start coming out of the closet

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jun 22, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 9:04 am IST
A record number of new cases detected, with a staggering majority of them from Hyderabad
Among the new coronanvirus positives today were five policemen. (DC photo)
 Among the new coronanvirus positives today were five policemen. (DC photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana registered a record 730 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 659 of them from Hyderbad. The state has logged 7,802 cases so far. Seven more fatalities during the day took the toll to 210, according to health department data.

The second highest number of cases, 34, was reported from Jangaon district, followed by 10 in Ranga Reddy, nine in Medchal-Malkajgiri, six in Warangal (the health department did not specify whether Rural or Urban), three from Asifabad, two from Vikarabad, and one each from Sangareddy, Adilabad, Bhadadri-Kothagudem, Narayanpet, Medak, Nalgonda, and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

 

Among Sunday’s cases was an inspector and four constables of a police station in Hyderabad.

According to the bulletin, 22 cases were reported in the state before the lockdown on March 22, 622 during Lockdown 1 between March 23 and April 14. During Lockdown 2 from March 24 to May 3, 438 cases were found, and 439 during Lockdown 3 from May 4 to May 17.

The trend continued during Lockdown 4 from May 18 to May 31 which saw 1,147 new cases. During the current Unlock 1, Telangana state has registered 5,104 cases.

...
Tags: telangana coronavirs, hyderabad coronavirus, record cases
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


