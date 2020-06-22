89th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

412,931

1,185

Recovered

228,549

6,140

Deaths

13,292

306

Maharashtra128205641536053 Tamil Nadu5684531316704 Delhi56746312942112 Gujarat26737187021639 Uttar Pradesh1713510369529 Rajasthan1469111395341 West Bengal135317001540 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana103384556134 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Karnataka86975391132 Bihar7602509849 Telangana70723506203 Jammu and Kashmir5834333681 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2020 Spike in positive ca ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Spike in positive cases, deaths in Tamil Nadu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D. SEKAR & M.R. VENKATESH
Published Jun 22, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 10:19 am IST
Of the new cases, Chennai alone added 1,493, even as 53 deaths took the total death toll due to the virus to 757
Tamil Nadu added 2,532 positive cases on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
  Tamil Nadu added 2,532 positive cases on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

CHENNAI: In the highest-ever one-day spike of persons testing positive for Covid-19, novel coronavirus, Tamil Nadu added 2,532 positive cases on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed positive patients in the state till date to 59,377. Of the new cases today, Chennai alone added 1,493, even as 53 deaths took the total death toll due to the virus to 757.

The galloping numbers both in the districts and in Chennai is beginning to put pressure on the government to look at indigneous complementary modes of treatment which are efficacious, at least to dispel the mood of dismay among the people at large as the cold statistics mount every day.

 

This was partly reflected in the State Health Minister, Dr C Vijayabaskar's tweet on Sunday coinciding with the 'World Yoga Day'. He said in his message, "Yoga refreshes the body and the mind. Let's adapt natural immunity boosting measures, during #Covid-19; Practice # Yoga and stay healthy."

In fact, at the 'fever clinics' that have been increased in greater Chennai, visitors are regularly given 'Kabasura Kudineer', the herbal drink as an immunity boost measure, but something more is needed to boost the confidence of the people at large, a source closely tracking the trends says.

CIVIC BODY GETS MORE PROACTIVE

While Chennai as a whole continues to blaze ahead in the upswing in Covid-19 positive cases, one significant zonal variation in the spread of the infection was seen today, as per the figures released by the Chennai Corporation. For example, the Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar zone, one of the hot-spots on the top of the list for a month now, today slipped to the sixth position among the 15 zones, reporting 3,440 positive cases.

Royapuram zone continues to rule high with 6,148 cases followed by Tondairpet 4,963 cases, Teynampet-4,785, Kodambakkam-4,329 and Annanagar-4,142.  

A Chennai Corporation official said one of the reasons for a significant drop in the new Covid-19 positive cases in Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar was that the patients were isolated and quarantined without any emotional stress. A What'sApp group was formed as a communicative interface to reach essential articles to the affected people whenever they needed provisions or medicines, besides a call centre for urgent responses. The civic body plans to extend this patient management model to other zones, he said.

BUZZ ABOUT 2 MINISTERS

Even as there was buzz about the State Law Minister, Mr.C.Ve. Shanmugam falling ill, the minister's office said he has got himself admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for routine medical check-up. He had taken a Covid-19 test which however, turned out to be negative, the source said.

Another Tamil Nadu minister has volunteered home quarantine after his official car driver had tested positive for coronavirus, sources said. An official in the Thasildhar's office in Poonamallee tested positive, forcing the authorities to close the office temporarily and disinfect the whole place.

Among the districts, Chengalpattu continues to be on an upward curve reporting 121 positive coronavirus cases today, followed by Thiruvallur-120, Cuddalore-90, Vellore-87, Tiruvannamalai-76, Madurai-68, Kancheepuram-64, Thanjavur-44, Trichy-36, Ramnad-30, Tiruvarur and Dindigul districts 26 each, Tirunelveli-25 and Villupuram-22.

The number of deaths confirmed by the Health department on Sunday was again at an all-time high of 53 persons losing their lives to coronavirus. Only three of them died due to direct Covid pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome, while 50 others who succumbed in both private and government hospitals suffered from comorbidities.

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus, tamil nadu, covid positive cases chennai covid-19 deaths, coronavirus death toll
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A coronavirus theme based model on a road during the intensified lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai. PTI photo

Four lakh+ COVID-19 cases in India, up from 3 lakh in just eight days

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh. (PTI Photo)

Ladakh standoff: Ex-PM Manmohan asks PM to be mindful of implications of his words

File photo of medics at the COVID-19 ward of a hospital in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Groped at quarantine centre, African student told to pay for alternative place

Indian security personnel in Srinagar. PTI photo

Army gets free hand to open fire at LAC



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four lakh+ COVID-19 cases in India, up from 3 lakh in just eight days

A coronavirus theme based model on a road during the intensified lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases, in Chennai. PTI photo

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases

Health workers conduct COVID19 testing at CGHS in New Delhi. PTI photo

Yoga helping COVID patients defeat disease: PM Modi

A man does yoga on the terrace of his house on International Yoga Day in Mumbai, on Sunday June 21, 2020. International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on day of the summer solstice, 21 June. Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the yoga activities this year were held digitally. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Over lakh people perform yoga in Mysuru on International day of Yoga

More than a lakh Mysureans performed Yoga with virtual instructions of 12 Yoga experts of Mysuru Yoga federation via facebook live from Mysuru Palace premises. (DC Photo)

Telangana's Covid-19 cases start coming out of the closet

Among the new coronanvirus positives today were five policemen. (DC photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham