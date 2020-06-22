90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2020 Heavy rains continue ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Heavy rains continue in Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 22, 2020, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Disaster management authority issues warning to residents of high-range areas
The dredger which broke in mighty waves in Chellanam in Ernakulam . (DC Photo)
 The dredger which broke in mighty waves in Chellanam in Ernakulam . (DC Photo)

Kochi: Most parts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rainfall since Saturday evening and the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert for 11 districts for next couple of days.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod are expected to get heavy rainfall. These districts will get heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

 

In the wake of IMD forecast and continuing downpour, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued warning to residents of high-range areas and people living close to river banks, coastal areas and landslide and flood-prone areas. They have been asked to stay alert and to take necessary precautionary measures.

The local bodies and village officers have been asked to open relief camps in the vulnerable areas, if required. The control rooms at taluk level are constantly monitoring the situation.  

Meanwhile, sea erosion is ravaging the coastal areas in Ernakulam. Ferocious waves entered several houses in Chellanam, Nayarambalam and Edavanakkad. The big dredger brought for construction of temporary sea wall using geo tubes was destroyed by mighty waves. The seawall construction had to be stopped after the dredger got damaged and drowned. 

“If construction of the temporary sea wall is not completed immediately, the densely populated coastal area will be a thing of the past,” said activists of West Kochi Coastal Protection Council.

Instances of uprooting of trees, electric posts, flooding in low-lying areas and damage to crops have been reported from several districts.

...
Tags: kerala, heavy rainfall, indian meteorological department, imd, relief camps
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


