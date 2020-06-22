Heavy rains continue in Kerala, yellow alert in 11 districts

The dredger which broke in mighty waves in Chellanam in Ernakulam . (DC Photo)

Kochi: Most parts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rainfall since Saturday evening and the Indian Meteorological Department has sounded yellow alert for 11 districts for next couple of days.

Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod are expected to get heavy rainfall. These districts will get heavy rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

In the wake of IMD forecast and continuing downpour, the State Disaster Management Authority has issued warning to residents of high-range areas and people living close to river banks, coastal areas and landslide and flood-prone areas. They have been asked to stay alert and to take necessary precautionary measures.

The local bodies and village officers have been asked to open relief camps in the vulnerable areas, if required. The control rooms at taluk level are constantly monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, sea erosion is ravaging the coastal areas in Ernakulam. Ferocious waves entered several houses in Chellanam, Nayarambalam and Edavanakkad. The big dredger brought for construction of temporary sea wall using geo tubes was destroyed by mighty waves. The seawall construction had to be stopped after the dredger got damaged and drowned.

“If construction of the temporary sea wall is not completed immediately, the densely populated coastal area will be a thing of the past,” said activists of West Kochi Coastal Protection Council.

Instances of uprooting of trees, electric posts, flooding in low-lying areas and damage to crops have been reported from several districts.