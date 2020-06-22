90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2020
Nation, Current Affairs

Fighting two wars with China, against virus and at border, we will win both: Kejriwal

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2020, 3:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said that there are around 25,000 active cases in the national capital
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asserted that the nation is fighting two "wars" against China, one at the border and another with coronavirus which originated from the neighbouring country and expressed confidence that India will win both the wars.

"Today we are fighting two wars against China one at the border and another against the virus from China. Our 20 brave soldiers did not back down, we will also not retreat until we win both the wars," Kejriwal said at a press conference.

 

The remark comes after 20 Indian Army personnel lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan valley on the intervening night of June 15 and 16.

"Our doctors, nurses, and soldiers are all fighting and the people of the country are standing beside them. The entire country has to fight at both the fronts united. This should not be politicised. We have to fight against China and coronavirus," Kejriwal said.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation, the Chief Minister said that there are around 25,000 active cases in the national capital.

"Compared to last week, only one thousand active cases increased. As many as 33,000 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after being cured and sent back to their homes. Currently, 6,000 COVID patients are being treated at hospitals and 12,000 at their houses," he added.

Delhi CM said that the situation appears to be stabilising for the time being.

"We have increased the testing to three times compared to before. Earlier, around 5,000 tests were being conducted per day, now around 18,000 tests are being conducted per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested," Kejriwal said.

...
Tags: delhi chief minister, arvind kejriwal, china, india-china border, coronavirus, coronavirus in delhi, delhi covid-19, coronavirus cases
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


