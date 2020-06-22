90th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

425,810

1,185

Recovered

237,252

6,140

Deaths

13,704

307

Maharashtra132075657446170 Delhi59746330132175 Tamil Nadu5937732754757 Gujarat27317193571664 Uttar Pradesh1773110995550 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka91505618137 Andhra Pradesh89294307106 Telangana78023731210 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir5956338282 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3040156622 Uttarakhand2301145027 Chhatisgarh2134120211 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur7771990 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461298 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2020 Delhi second worst-h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi second worst-hit state in covid cases after surpassing Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2020, 5:26 pm IST
Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states
A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 infection from a policeman, at a testing centre inside a government school, in New Delhi. PTI photo
  A medic takes swab samples for COVID-19 infection from a policeman, at a testing centre inside a government school, in New Delhi. PTI photo

New Delhi: With over 59,000 COVID-19 cases, Delhi has now surpassed Tamil Nadu to become the second worst-hit among various states and union territories.

Even by death count till Sunday, which stood at 2,175, Delhi is on the second spot among the list of worst-hit states.

 

Delhi recorded 3,000 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city to 59,746, authorities said.

The national capital had reported 3,630 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike here, taking the tally in the city to over 56,000-mark.

From Friday-Sunday, Delhi has registered 3,000 or more cases for three consecutive days. The previous highest spike of 3,137 fresh cases was recorded on June 19.

According to the Union Health Ministry's latest data on COVID-19, the tally for Tamil Nadu stands at 59,377, third-highest in the country, just after Delhi.

The total number of fatalities in Tamil Nadu stands at 757.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state with a total of 1,32,075 cases and 6,170 deaths, according to the ministry data.

With Mumbai recording 66,488 cases till June 21, Delhi is likely to eclipse the city in the next few days.

As per the Sunday heath bulletin released by the Delhi government, 33,013 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while number of active cases stood at 24,558, adding 3,70,014 tests have been conducted till date, it said

The number of containment zones in the city on Sunday stood at 261. 

In Tamil Nadu, the number of active cases are 25,866, the Health Ministry data said.

Gujarat is the third-worst state hit by the pandemic in terms of number of fatalities, which stands at 1663, while total cases were pegged at 27,260.

...
Tags: coronavirus cases in india, delhi covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


