Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 Telangana asks Centr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana asks Centre to pay Kaleshwaram’s bills

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 12:59 am IST
TS wants national project status, funds for Bhagiratha.
Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan (left), Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Devendra Fadnavis and YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy (right) after the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project on Friday.
 Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan (left), Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Devendra Fadnavis and YS. Jagan Mohan Reddy (right) after the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project on Friday.

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday asked the Centre to consider its request and declare the Rs 88,000-crore multi -package Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme a national project and fund it in its entirety.

The state government has paid for the construction of the scheme, the largest in the world, which was inaugurated on Friday.

 

Mr K. Rama Krishna Rao, principal secretary of finance, made the request at a pre-Budget meeting convened by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with finance ministers of all states, in New Delhi.

The Centre had invited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as he also holds the finance portfolio in the state. As he was busy with the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project, the finance secretary read out Mr Rao’s speech at the meeting.

He said the Kaleshwaram project was being paid for from the borrowings by the Kaleshwaram Corporation. As Telangana state suffers from a lack of irrigation facilities because of neglect in the combined state, the state government constructed the project. Additional funds were required to complete it, he said.

Maintaining that the debt servicing burden was huge, the state government requested the Centre to declare it as a national project.     

The state government asked the Centre to consider the recommendations of the Niti Aayog for the releasing of funds to Mission Kakatiya and Mission Bhagiratha and include 32 districts of the state in the backward districts lists and sanction funds for them.

The state government wanted the Centre to set up the steel plant in Bayyaram as promised at the time of state bifurcation.

...
Tags: kaleshwaram lift irrigation schem, centre, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Madras high court

Why this rise in crime against kids, women: Madras high court

Pinarayi Vijayan, CM

NRK suicide, Binoy Kodiyeri case to feature in CPM meet

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami warns against impure water supplies

K.R. Gowriamma

Land reforms possible due to Gowriamma: Pinarayi Vijayan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Doctors protest retirement age hike

The seven year increase in the age of retirement is going to impact the junior and younger specialists who will not get entry into the public sector.

Hyderabad: 36 Special Trains set to ease rush

Whereas Hyderabad– Ernakulam train bearing number 07117 and Ernakulam-Hyderabad bearing number 07118 would run on Wednesdays and Thursdays respectively from July 3 to August 29.

TTD plans training initiative for NRIs

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

First rain brings chaos to the Hyderabad

The road from Botanical Garden to Gachibowli junction had slow traffic movement due to water logging at the registration office.

Huge crowd at Hyderabad metro

People turn to metro to avoid the rains. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham