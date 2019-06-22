Rajnikanth's Rajini Makkal Mandram distributes water in Kodambakkam

Carrying empty plastic pots in their hands, people waded through the streets to fill with the water. (Photo: ani)

Chennai: As Tamil Nadu reels under the acute water crisis, actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth did a noble deed on Saturday by distributing water in Kodambakkam area.

Rajnikanth through his organisation Rajini Makkal Mandram distributed water through tankers in the area. Carrying empty plastic pots in their hands, people waded through the streets to fill with the water.

Earlier today, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held a state-wide protest against the state government over the water scarcity issue.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami held a press conference following a high-level meeting on the prevailing water scarcity in the state.

Palaniswami also said that the government plans to bring an additional 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) through railway tankers from Jollarpettai.

The Chief Minister also refuted media reports about hotels and schools being shut down due to the water crisis, saying that he has personally spoken to schools and these reports are incorrect.

Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Chennai's Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Moreover, scorching heat and delayed monsoon have further exacerbated the situation.