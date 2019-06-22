Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 Pompeo to seek stron ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pompeo to seek stronger strategic ties with India despite trade tensions

REUTERS
Published Jun 22, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 9:10 am IST
Indian and US officials said trade would be addressed during Pompeo's visit but emphasised political, security relationship.
Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India for its high tariffs and last month raised the stakes with the withdrawal of a decades-old trade privilege. (Representational Image)
 Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India for its high tariffs and last month raised the stakes with the withdrawal of a decades-old trade privilege. (Representational Image)

New Delhi/Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will seek to further strengthen strategic ties with India during a visit next week despite increasing frictions over trade, data flows and arms from Russia, officials said.

Pompeo will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday for talks that are aimed at laying the ground for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the week at a G-20 meeting in Japan.

 

India is embroiled in disputes with the United States over tariffs, Indian price caps on imported medical devices, most from the United States, and Indian rules on e-commerce that impose conditions on the operations of major US companies such as Amazon and Walmart.

Another issue that has alarmed India is the possibility of US restrictions on work visas for Indian professionals in retaliation for India's insistence on local data storage by big foreign firms, even though the State Department said on Thursday it had no such plan.

"US-India trade ties, at least between our capitals, are certainly worsening. We both have leaders who look at trade as a zero-sum game," said Richard Rossow, a US-India expert at Washington's the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

The Indian government led by PM Modi, who was re-elected last month with a big majority, says it has been trying to negotiate solutions to the disputes with the United States but that, as a developing country, it has to protect the interests of its people.

Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised India for its high tariffs and last month raised the stakes with the withdrawal of a decades-old trade privilege.

Indian and US officials said trade would be addressed during Mike Pompeo's visit but emphasised the broader political and security relationship.

"There will be certain issues between us that will be on the table at all points of time," an Indian government official said. "But it should not detract from the overall direction of the relationship, which is positive."

Arms Sale

Both countries are wary of the growing might of China.

US officials said Pompeo will seek to advance the US strategic partnership with India.

"India is a crucial partner in the Trump administration's vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific region; It shares our concerns about challenges to our shared interests in the region," a senior official of the US State Department told reporters on Friday.

The official said Pompeo would "talk specifically ... about expanding security, energy and space cooperation," and noted that the two countries were gearing up for their first-ever tri-service military exercises in the Bay of Bengal later this year.

At the same time, the US side was hoping the visit would provide a "kick-start" to move quickly to resolve longstanding irritants over trade and market access for US firms.

"A serious process, a credible process and a candid process is going to be critical," the official said. "We need to get a conversation started quickly."

India and the United States eyed each other warily over decades of Cold War suspicion, when India was closer to the then Soviet Union.

But the United States has become one of India's top arms suppliers over the past decade, selling more than USD 15 billion of weapons such as transport planes, long-range submarine hunters and helicopter gunships.

US firms Lockheed Martin and Boeing are in the race for a contract to build 110 fighter planes in a deal estimated at USD 20 billion.

In 2016, the United States declared India a major defence partner, opening the way for sales of high-tech military equipment seen as part of a US aim to build up the country as a counterweight to China in the region.

But here too, new strains have emerged over an Indian plan to buy S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which can trigger US sanctions under the Countering American Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), prohibiting any engagement with Russia's defence sector.

India, which signed the deal with Russia last year, has been hoping for a waiver, but that has not been forthcoming.

US principal deputy assistant secretary for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, told Congress this month Washington had "serious concerns" about the possible Indian purchase and there was no available CAATSA waiver when it came to the S-400.

"We are continuing our conversations about how the US or other defence providers could assist India," she added.

...
Tags: mike pompeo, donald trump, narendra modi, g-20 summit
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)

4 men assaulted cop who tried to stop from drinking in public in Chennai; held

A pandemonium broke out when people started looting yoga mats at the venue where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in a yoga programme in Rohtak district of Haryana on Friday. (Photo: Screengrab/ ANI Twitter)

Watch: People looting mats at Yoga event attended by Shah, Khattar

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

'If it was not for TikTok then my child would have been alive,' the father of the boy said. (Photo: File)

12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok challenge in Rajasthan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

How to kill that yawn

Sarfaraz Ahmed
 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok challenge in Rajasthan

'If it was not for TikTok then my child would have been alive,' the father of the boy said. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Father arrested for raping 5-year-old daughter multiple times

Soon after the incident was reported, police arrested the victim's father and registered a case under section 376 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5 r/w 6 of POCSO Act in Neredmet police station in the city. (Representational Image)

'What 5-star arrangement? Ready to sleep on road': K'taka CM on village visit

During his visit, HD Kumaraswamy also interacted with school students to understand the problems faced by them. (Photo: HD Kumaraswamy | Twitter)

Governor Banwarilal Purohit leads Yoga Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Students of Valliammal college for women, Anna Nagar, perform yoga to mark Internationl yoga day. (Photo: DC)

Unwanted 20-week pregnancy need not be referred to medical board: Madras HC

The judge said in all cases where the length of pregnancy exceeds 20 weeks, the victim may approach the high court seeking for termination of pregnancy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham