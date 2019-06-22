Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 PM Modi to discuss e ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi to discuss economic policy roadmap with top economists today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 1:28 pm IST
NITI Aayog has divided economists into different groups to brainstorm on issues like infrastructure, agriculture and jobs.
Modi will also discuss the Budget proposals during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at NITI Aayog, said the official. (Photo: File)
 Modi will also discuss the Budget proposals during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at NITI Aayog, said the official. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with top economists on Saturday to review the macroeconomic situation of the country. It comes amid growing concerns over the economy’s slowdown.  

This meeting comes days ahead of the General Budget that will be presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

 

Modi will also discuss the Budget proposals during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place at NITI Aayog, said the official.

NITI Aayog has divided the economists and sectoral experts into different groups to brainstorm on key sectors like infrastructure, agriculture and job creation.

...
Tags: narendra modi, niti aayog
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

West Bengal: A three-member BJP delegation, including SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and VD Ram, reach Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district over clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP team reaches violence-hit Bhatapara, will submit report to Amit Shah

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani, Goa CM visit deceased BJP worker's home in Amethi

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurugram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sorry Galaxy Fold! Huawei Mate X 2 is the foldable phone we crave

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Centre to use digital technology to transform agriculture, double farmers' income

The Government has also set up 713 'Krishi Vigyan Kendra' and 684 Agricultural Technology Management Agencies at the district level for the dissemination of technologies among farm community. (Photo: PTI)

In bureaucratic reshuffle, AP govt transfers 32 IAS officers

Joint Collectors of eight districts have been replaced while three major cities got new Municipal Commissioners in the rejig. (Photo: ANI)

Body of 1 terrorist recovered in J&K's Baramulla encounter

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district. (Photo: Representational)

4 children electrocuted while bathing after live wire fell into pool in UP

A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)

ED offers to provide air ambulance with experts to bring Mehul Choksi from Antigua

The central agency further stated that Choksi has never cooperated in the investigation into the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham