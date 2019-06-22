K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream project becomes a reality

Telangana state Chief Minister briefs Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, AP CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others about Kaleshwaram project at Bhoopalpally on Friday.

Hyderabad: It was a historic moment when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao switched on the sixth (lucky number for him) motor at Kannepalli pump house and a few minutes later, the water from the river Godavari started flowing into the gravity canal, marking the success of the world’s largest multi-stage, multi-purpose lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram.

On the dot of 11.23 am on Friday, at Medigadda Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Mr Rao dedicated his dream project “to the nation” by unveiling the plaque in the presence of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr Rao switched on the Kannepally Pump House at 1.07 pm and pumping of water started at 1.15 pm from the pump house.

The state government described the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project as an historic event with the participation of CMs of three riparian states amidst an atmosphere of bonhomie against the background with disputes regarding water sharing.