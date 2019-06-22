Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 K Chandrasekhar Rao& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao’s dream project becomes a reality

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SA ISHAQUI AND ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Jun 22, 2019, 12:06 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 12:06 am IST
CM switches on motor with lucky no.
Telangana state Chief Minister briefs Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, AP CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others about Kaleshwaram project at Bhoopalpally on Friday.
 Telangana state Chief Minister briefs Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, AP CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and others about Kaleshwaram project at Bhoopalpally on Friday.

Hyderabad: It was a historic moment when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao switched on the sixth (lucky number for him) motor at Kannepalli pump house and a few minutes later, the water from the river Godavari started flowing into the gravity canal, marking the success of the world’s largest multi-stage, multi-purpose lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram.

On the dot of 11.23 am on Friday, at Medigadda Barrage in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Mr Rao dedicated his dream project “to the nation” by unveiling the plaque in the presence of Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

Mr Rao switched on the Kannepally Pump House at 1.07 pm and pumping of water started at 1.15 pm from the pump house.

The state government described the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram project as an historic event with the participation of CMs of three riparian states amidst an atmosphere of bonhomie against the background with disputes regarding water sharing.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, kaleshwaram, e.s.l. narasimhan, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD)

TTD plans training initiative for NRIs

The road from Botanical Garden to Gachibowli junction had slow traffic movement due to water logging at the registration office.

First rain brings chaos to the Hyderabad

People turn to metro to avoid the rains. (DC)

Huge crowd at Hyderabad metro

Y. V. Subba Reddy

Subba Reddy to take oath as TTD chairman today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
 

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

If your gut instinct is telling you that there is something seriously wrong with your body, listen o it. Many doctors may dismiss it as being tiredness or fatigue or something more common. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

Abhijit Bichukale. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

Kabir Singh poster. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Indian band combines cosplaying and music

Cosplaying and music seem to be inter-linked arts as several anime shows prominently feature music. If they go hand-in-hand, then the two entities should successfully function separately as well. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu: Here's the tentative list of contestants

Bigg Boss 3 Telugu logo. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fire at under-construction Navy ship, 1 feared trapped

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

Govt announces many 'key reforms' to boost domestic apparel sector: Smriti Irani

The press release added that a written reply submitted by Irani in the Lok Sabha today cited that the government is providing the whole 12 per cent of employer's contribution towards Employee's Provident Fund and Pension Scheme. (Photo: File)

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children. (Photo: ANI)

GST Council approves Aadhar Card for GSTN registration

Further, the GST Council has extended the date of annual return upto 30 August. (Photo: ANI)

Encephalitis toll reaches 124 in Bihar

Earlier, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham