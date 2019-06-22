Cricket World Cup 2019

 ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Afghan spinners restrict Indian batsman to 224
 
Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019
Nation, Current Affairs

Hurriyat leaders ready for talks with Center: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 7:02 pm IST
The meeting was attended by the top brass of the army, police, paramilitary, state and central intelligence agencies.
The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Asserting that situation in Jammu and Kashmir is changing, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said separatist Hurriyat Conference leaders were ready for talks with the Center.

"The ones who turned back Ram Vilas Paswan from their door, they are now ready for talks. The stone pelting after namaz is almost over, we do not like it when a youngster dies. But when a bullet is fired, bullets will be fired in retaliation. That is the reality and this change in stance by them is a welcome sign," Malik said at a function here.

 

The distribution of free-to-air Doordarshan set-top boxes to residents of the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir was also carried out at the function.

He also acknowledged Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for his statement in which he had expressed concerns over the growing drug crisis in the state.

Earlier on Friday, Malik chaired the unified headquarters meeting in Srinagar to review the overall security situation in the State.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over security management in the past year, despite continuing challenges on many fronts.

He stressed on the need for close and effective coordination among all the security forces and intelligence agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

While reviewing the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath Yatra, Governor stressed upon the security agencies to ensure a secure environment and hassle-free movement of pilgrims during the Yatra.

Tags: hurriyat conference, governor satya pal malik
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


