Governor Banwarilal Purohit leads Yoga Day celebrations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The 5th International Yoga Day was observed in Tamil Nadu Friday, with Governor Banwarilal Purohit leading from the front. Among those who performed various Yoga asanas coinciding with the day were Tamil Nadu Ministers for School Education and Health, KA Senkottaiyan and Dr C Vijayabaskar, respectively and state BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Naval personnel at INS Adyar also joined the International Yoga Day. At the Raj Bhavan here, Purohit was joined by a number of volunteers including students from Madras University, Anna University, Sports University and Medical University. In the hour-long event held this morning, Central Reserve Police personnel, those from the state police department and other employees of the Raj Bhavan performed various asanas, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Students of Avinashilingam institute for home science, Coimbatore do yoga. (Photo: DC)

“These asanas are beneficial for physical fitness, musculoskeletal functioning and cardio-vascular health, the management of diabetes, respiratory disorder, hypertension, hypotension and other lifestyle - related disorders.”

Students of Maharishi Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School in Chennai take a look at a yoga themed photo exhibition on their campus. (Photo: DC)

They also help to reduce depression, fatigue, anxiety disorder and stress, it said. Similarly, personnel of the Indian Navy also observed the Yoga Day.

Senkottaiyan and Soundarajan performed asanas at an event to mark the day while Vijayabaskar and his officials joined the Yoga Day programme held at the Omandurar Government multispeciality hospital. Officials of Southern Railway also participated in an event to mark Yoga Day.

Indian navy force celebrates International yoga day at INS Adyar, Navy office, on Kamarajar salai in Chennai. Rear admiral KJ Kumar, VSM, was the chief guest of the event. (Photo: DC)

Events were held in other parts of the state like Salem, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam where volunteers from various walks of life including participated.