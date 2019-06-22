Call threatening to blow up BJP headquarters turns out to be hoax

A team of police officials under Rajiv Gunawat, SHO IP Estate, visited the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and took stock of the situation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Security officials were thrown into a tizzy when a man from Mysore called up the BJP headquarters control room on Saturday morning and threatened to blow it up. The call, however, turned out to be a hoax.

"BJP headquarters control room received a hoax bomb call today. Delhi Police is conducting an investigation. The caller has been traced to Mysore in Karnataka," DCP Central, Delhi Police told ANI.

A team of police officials under Rajiv Gunawat, SHO IP Estate, visited the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and took stock of the situation.

The caller was traced as some "miscreant" from Mysore. After the preliminary enquiries, the call was found to be a hoax, a senior police official said.

The official said that Karnataka police has been informed about the incident and they are taking all legal actions.