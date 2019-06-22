Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 22 Jun 2019 4 children electrocu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

4 children electrocuted while bathing after live wire fell into pool in UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department.
A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)
 A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)

Sambhal: Four children who were bathing in a tube well were electrocuted after a live wire broke and fell into the pool, IANS reported.

The incident took place on Friday in Petiyan village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

 

The incident was brought under notice by a farmer who was passing by the tube well and saw the unconscious bodies of children.

He rushed to the village to inform their parents who in turn informed the police.
The electric supply was disconnected, bodies were pulled out and taken to nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Among the four dead, two of them were siblings, Police officers Yamuna Prasad and Pankaj Pandey said.

The children have been identified as Vishnu, 11, and Shivam, 7 (both brothers), Dharmveer, 11, and Ganesh, 11.

Police officer Ranveer Singh said: "Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool."

The officer said they sent the bodies for post-mortem and were probing the matter. "Sensing the anger of villagers with the power Department, we have deployed police force to maintain law and order in the area," he said.

District Magistrate Avinash Krishan Singh informed that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav was leading an inquiry in the tragedy.

"He will submit his report within three days. Besides, I have also instructed power Department executive engineer D.S. Sharma to submit his report in this connection," the District Magistrate told reporters.

...
Tags: electrocuted
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The knife used in the incident has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said. (Representational Image)

Delhi man kills wife, 3 children by slitting their throats; arrested

Joint Collectors of eight districts have been replaced while three major cities got new Municipal Commissioners in the rejig. (Photo: ANI)

In bureaucratic reshuffle, AP govt transfers 32 IAS officers

Nath had appealed to his Congress party workers to not meet him as it will cause inconvenience to the patients and staff at the hospital. (Photo: File)

MP CM Kamal Nath undergoes trigger finger surgery

This comes after the body of a terrorist was recovered by security forces after an encounter took place on June 11 in Bomai area of Sopore in Baramulla district. (Photo: Representational)

Body of 1 terrorist recovered in J&K's Baramulla encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
 

Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until October 31. (Photo: File)
 

The ‘top-5’ countries throwing plastic waste in the Oceans

China is the worst offender. (Representational Image)
 

How to kill that yawn

Sarfaraz Ahmed
 

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED offers to provide air ambulance with experts to bring Mehul Choksi from Antigua

The central agency further stated that Choksi has never cooperated in the investigation into the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam. (Photo: File)

India: Pak must implement FATF; take verifiable steps against terrorism

In response to a media query regarding the FATF report, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the FATF has decided to continue to keep Pakistan on its compliance document (i.e. Grey List) for the International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) monitoring for its failure to complete the action plan items due in January and May 2019. (Photo: File)

CBI files case against IAF, Defence Ministry, Bhandari over 'kickbacks'

(Photo: File)

'Gesture should be appreciated,' says UP minister on govt employee tying his shoelace

It is not clear whether the video was shot before or after the yoga event. (Photo: Screengrab)

Odisha minister faces flak for calling himself 'God', CM Patnaik 'Lord Jagannath'

At a meeting on Wednesday, Marandi said that the servitors, who had begun a 'padayatra' (foot march) from Baripada to Naveen Niwas (Bhubaneswar) for the fulfilment of their eight demands, should have held a meeting with him first. Notably, the march was later withdrawn. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham