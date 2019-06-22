4 children electrocuted while bathing after live wire fell into pool in UP

A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool. (Photo: Representational)

Sambhal: Four children who were bathing in a tube well were electrocuted after a live wire broke and fell into the pool, IANS reported.

The incident took place on Friday in Petiyan village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

The incident was brought under notice by a farmer who was passing by the tube well and saw the unconscious bodies of children.

He rushed to the village to inform their parents who in turn informed the police.

The electric supply was disconnected, bodies were pulled out and taken to nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Among the four dead, two of them were siblings, Police officers Yamuna Prasad and Pankaj Pandey said.

The children have been identified as Vishnu, 11, and Shivam, 7 (both brothers), Dharmveer, 11, and Ganesh, 11.

Police officer Ranveer Singh said: "Prima facie it appears to be negligence on the part of the Electricity Department. A live wire connected to a nearby transformer snapped and fell into the tube well pool."

The officer said they sent the bodies for post-mortem and were probing the matter. "Sensing the anger of villagers with the power Department, we have deployed police force to maintain law and order in the area," he said.

District Magistrate Avinash Krishan Singh informed that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deependra Yadav was leading an inquiry in the tragedy.

"He will submit his report within three days. Besides, I have also instructed power Department executive engineer D.S. Sharma to submit his report in this connection," the District Magistrate told reporters.