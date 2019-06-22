12-yr-old boy chokes himself as part of TikTok challenge in Rajasthan

'If it was not for TikTok then my child would have been alive,' the father of the boy said. (Photo: File)

Kota: A 12-year-old boy accidentally choked himself to death allegedly while attempting to shoot and upload his video on mobile app Tik Tok, police said on Friday.

"Initial probe suggests that boy might have killed himself accidentally while trying to make a video for Tik Tok," police said.

The family of the victim said that when they found the boy he was sporting sindoor (vermillion), 'mangalsutra' (a sacred thread worn by Hindu married women) and bangles. He hanged himself from a noose in his bathroom as a part of the TikTok challenge.

"If it was not for TikTok then my child would have been alive," the father of the boy said.

The boy was declared dead upon being brought to the hospital. His body has been shifted in a government hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.