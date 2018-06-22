search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vaastu talk as poll debacles hit BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S N C N ACHARYULU
Published Jun 22, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 12:27 am IST
Some leaders even suggest party shift back to its old office.
After shifting to the new building, the graph of party and Mr Modi has been gradually tracking downwards.
 After shifting to the new building, the graph of party and Mr Modi has been gradually tracking downwards.

Hyderabad: A series of setbacks and few victories for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the party shifted to its new headquarters at Delhi has triggered speculation that bad vaastu is to blame.  Some leaders are said to be asking for a return to the old party office on 11 Ashoka Road. With an area of over 1.70 lakh square feet, the building was constructed in record time and BJP president Amit Shah had said it is bigger than the office of any other political party in the world.

The building, designed by a Mumbai-based architect firm, was inaugurated on February 18, and the party moved into the building two days later. After Mr Modi become Prime Minister in 2014, the BJP won many state elections in the first three years save a few like Delhi. After shifting to the new building on Deendayal Marg, the graph of party and Mr Modi has been gradually tracking downwards.

 

While demonetisation and GST predate the shift, their full effects became known only later. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, some cases of rape involving BJP leaders or those in which party leaders took a stand and continuing violence has also affected the party and Mr Modi’s image. The BJP has lost important Lok Sabha bye-elections including in Uttar Pradesh. While there have been victories like those in Tripura, the party could not form government in Karnataka, where Mr B.S. Yeddyurappa had to resign in three days Besides, the NDA is losing major allies, first the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh, the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and, recently, the People’s Democratic Party in J&K. 

Other allies appear to be hedging their bets. On the other hand, there are signs that Opposition parties are coming together especially in crucial states like Uttar Pradesh. So much so, poll surveys are indicating that the BJP could have a difficult time in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The demand to return to the old party headquarters comes in this backdrop.

Asked about this, BJP MP and official spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao denied the speculations. Speaking to this newspaper, he said there was no such plan and that the party would work from the new office. He said there was no vastu issue in the new headquarters, and dismissed all talk on that front as rumours.

Tags: ‪bjp, amit shah, narendra modi


Related Stories

Got 17 crore votes in 2014, target for 2019 is 22 crore, says BJP chief Amit Shah
BJP eyes all seats in Telangana


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being bisexual can be injurious to health

Risk factors measured included mental distress; health behaviors such as tobacco use, binge drinking, diet, and exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9: What's ahead

The image suggests the Galaxy S10 without any bezels, boasting an all-screen approach.
 

Charging smartphone explodes, kills Cradle CEO

Hassan used both a Blackberry and a Huawei handset as his daily drivers. (Representative Image)
 

Miss India 2018: Want to help transgender community, says winner Anukreethy Vas

Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas (in middle) from Tamil Nadu along with first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: 5 talking points as Messi frustrated again

(Photo: AP)
 

The 'chai pi lo' meme is going global thanks to this Yale graduate

He wishes to provide a bridge for Indians to the western world and feels memes are the best way to do it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala woman, lover get 20 yrs for poisoning, killing husband in Australia

The Victorian Supreme Court had found both of them guilty of fatally poisoning the victim – Sam Abraham – with cyanide-laced orange juice in February. (Representational Image)

One’s vulgarity is another’s lyric: HC on Kerala magazine's breastfeeding cover

Kerala HIgh Court also said, 'as the beauty lies in the beholder's eye, so does obscenity, perhaps.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | Grihalakshmi Magazine)

KM Joseph's elevation hangs in balance as Justice Chelameswar retires tomorrow

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph. (Photo: File)

NSG commandos to be deployed in anti-terrorism operations in J&K soon

The NSG teams will be kept at the disposal of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, which is the nodal agency for all anti-militancy operations. (Photo: File/PTI)

Innova ‘low level’ car, K'taka minister demands Fortuner to get 'recognised'

Food and Civil Supplies Minister B Z Zameer Ahmad Khan said, 'I am accustomed to travelling in cars that are big (in height).' (Photo: Facebook screengrab/B.Z Zameer Ahmed Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham