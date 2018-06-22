search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana sports quota: Candidates with fake papers to face action

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 22, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 12:35 am IST
The orders come a fortnight after the scam in allotting medical college seats under the sports quota was exposed.
Hyderabad: The state government on Thursday ordered prosecution of candidates submitting fake certificates to claim sports quota seats in professional colleges, and disqualification by the scrutiny committee of TS Sports Authority if involved in fraud. The orders come a fortnight after the scam in allotting medical college seats under the sports quota was exposed.

According to the new guidelines, only those who have taken part in the Olympics, Asiad, CWG and their youth versions, the South Asian Federation Games and the last National Games will be considered for selection under the sports quota. Sports disciplines shall be updated from time to time by the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) with the assistance of the Olympic Association of Telangana, within one month after the conduct of the games.

 

Candidates seeking admission under the sports quota should submit a copy of the application with details of sports achievements or testimonials to SATS, duly certified or attested by the recognised state association within seven working days of the last date of application. The government also said a scrutiny would be appointed to verify the certificates or testimonials submitted by the candidates. It will be headed by the secretary, youth affairs, tourism, culture and sports and have the vice-chairman and managing director of SATS as convenor. 

Candidates who submit false certificates shall be liable for criminal action along with their parents, and the admission obtained with such false certificates shall be deemed to be cancelled. In case of false certification or attestation, the state association concerned will be disqualified for three years and criminal prosecution laun-ched against the signatory. “The association shall not be extended any financial support by the SATS or government during the period of disqualification, the order said.

