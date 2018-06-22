Tamil Nadu CM asks PM to help rescue 21 TN fishermen from Iran

Chennai: Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the plight of 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran, especially in not being allowed to fish or return home, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed to Mr. Modi to immediately intervene and rescue the men.

“I appeal to the PM to direct the Indian embassy in Iran to take all measures to ensure the immediate repatriation of these poor innocent Indian fishermen,” Mr. Palaniswami urged and called for necessary steps to ensure that the fishermen received their just and due wages.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Modi, which was released to the media here on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami said the fishermen, including 8 hailing from Kanyakumari district, 7 from Tirunelveli and 6 from Thoothukudi district, were engaged in fishing in three boats belonging to Iranian employers, Mohammed Shailah and his brothers for more than six mon-

ths.

The Iranian employers did not pay the fishermen as per the terms of employment and hence the men were struggling to make their ends meet and they are unable to send any money to their families back home.

They had lost hope of receiving a fair remuneration from their employers and requested the employers to facilitate their return to India, which was summarily refused. “It is reported that the passports of the fishermen are in the custody of the local employers who are neither allowing them to continue work nor permitting them to return to India. In addition, the employer chased away the fishermen from their accommodation and abandoned them in the streets without any shelter, food and security,” the CM explained.

“I request immediate action in this matter as their families and dependants in Tamil Nadu are anxious about their safety and early return of these fishermen,” the CM urged.