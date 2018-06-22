search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu CM asks PM to help rescue 21 TN fishermen from Iran

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Mr. Palaniswami urged and called for necessary steps to ensure that the fishermen received their just and due wages.
TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami
 TN CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami

Chennai: Drawing the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the plight of 21 Tamil Nadu fishermen stranded in Iran, especially in not being allowed to fish or return home, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has appealed to Mr. Modi to immediately intervene and rescue the men.

“I appeal to the PM to direct the Indian embassy in Iran to take all measures to ensure the immediate repatriation of these poor innocent Indian fishermen,” Mr. Palaniswami urged and called for necessary steps to ensure that the fishermen received their just and due wages.

 

In a letter addressed to Mr. Modi, which was released to the media here on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami said the fishermen, including 8 hailing from Kanyakumari district, 7 from Tirunelveli and 6 from Thoothukudi district, were engaged in fishing in three boats belonging to Iranian employers, Mohammed Shailah and his brothers for more than six mon-
ths.

The Iranian employers did not pay the fishermen as per the terms of employment and hence the men were struggling to make their ends meet and they are unable to send any money to their families back home.

They had lost hope of receiving a fair remuneration from their employers and requested the employers to facilitate their return to India, which was summarily refused.

They had lost hope of receiving a fair remuneration from their employers and requested the employers to facilitate their return to India, which was summarily refused. “It is reported that the passports of the fishermen are in the custody of the local employers who are neither allowing them to continue work nor permitting them to return to India. In addition, the employer chased away the fishermen from their accommodation and abandoned them in the streets without any shelter, food and security,” the CM explained.

“I request immediate action in this matter as their families and dependants in Tamil Nadu are anxious about their safety and early return of these fishermen,” the CM urged.

Tags: chief minister edappadi k. palaniswami, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being bisexual can be injurious to health

Risk factors measured included mental distress; health behaviors such as tobacco use, binge drinking, diet, and exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9: What's ahead

The image suggests the Galaxy S10 without any bezels, boasting an all-screen approach.
 

Charging smartphone explodes, kills Cradle CEO

Hassan used both a Blackberry and a Huawei handset as his daily drivers. (Representative Image)
 

Miss India 2018: Want to help transgender community, says winner Anukreethy Vas

Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas (in middle) from Tamil Nadu along with first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: 5 talking points as Messi frustrated again

(Photo: AP)
 

The 'chai pi lo' meme is going global thanks to this Yale graduate

He wishes to provide a bridge for Indians to the western world and feels memes are the best way to do it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu asked to take advantage of ‘Make in India’ scheme

Suresh Prabhu.

J Jayalalithaa probe panel given 2nd extension

Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa

Supreme Court notice to Tamil Nadu govt on ex-minister’s appeal

Supreme Court.

Why violate privacy of accused: Hyderabad high court

Hyderabad high court.

Hyderabad high court moved against TS, AP power secretaries

Hyderabad high court.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham