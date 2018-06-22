Rajinikanth a joker, Kamal a coward: AIADMK

Chennai: The AIADMK has slammed actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as jokers nursing newfound bravado to flaunt political ambitions post-Jayalalithaa. Singling out Kamal for an additional trophy, the ruling party's mouthpiece, 'Namadhu Amma', called him a coward as well.

Stung by a series of brazen challenges from multiple gladiators bidding for the crown in Tamil Nadu politics, taking advantage of the vacuum caused by Jayalalithaa's death in December 2016, the AIADMK newspaper printed in its Thursday edition a long poem in acerbic Tamil, listing them all for an all-out punch. Would these pygmies have dared to wag their tails when Amma was alive, roared the poet under pen-name Chitraguptan.

The poem begins thus: "Just because that one word--I, J. Jayalalithaa - is not heard anymore, the coward who had howled he would flee the country has now got the courage to launch his maiyam; superstar too has got the ardour to launch a party…"

Needless to say, Chitraguptan was referring to Kamal Haasan literally breaking down before the media in January 2013 saying he would rather leave the country as he had spent all his money making Vishwaroopam and now some Islamic activists were demanding its ban. And of course, the superstar now getting bold for the political launch, finally, is our own Kaala - holding feverish discussions with various political advisers and making passionate speeches on 'aanmeega arasiyal' (spiritual politics) before his fan clubs.

The poet then turns his wrath on "jobless film-makers", listing out Ameer, Bala, Karu.Palaniappan and Gowthaman, and accusing them of making false proclamations as Tamil nationalists. "Ancient movie directors Bharatiraja and Parthiban are holding press conferences every 10 days. Mansoor Ali Khan has the guts to declare he would slaughter eight people if the government goes ahead with its eight-lane road (Chennai-Salem).n P8

"S.Ve.Sekher could get the courage to speak ill of women. S.A.Chandrasekar has the ambition to do the biopic of Traffic Ramaswamy. Not just that, those who hid in Pondicherry (TTV Dhinakaran during Jaya's time) could now get the courage to contest in election against the two-leaves symbol (AIADMK).

"Just because one 'selai' (sari, Jaya) is not there, the self-proclaimed social activists are demanding closure of 'saalai' (road) and 'aalai' (industries)", said the AIADMK poet, before signing off in great anguish and on behalf of entire Tamil Nadu: "Oh, golden star resting by the Bay of Bengal, can't you visit Fort St.George just for one day to crush this big crowd of jokers?"

The political opponents have come up with predictable responses to the AIADMK poem accusing the superstars, directors and social activists of causing turbulence in the post-Amma period. "That's a wonderful piece of poetry", gushed DMK spokesman TKS Elangovan, Rajya Sabha MP. "Actually, you cannot read a better confession in poetry form - confession of failure on the part of this government to firmly and effectively administer, and not to allow the reins slip".