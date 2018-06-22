search on deccanchronicle.com
Potholes will vanish in 14 days, roars H D Revanna

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 22, 2018, 2:22 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 2:22 am IST
‘PWD will wait for a while to repair roads in high rainfall areas’.
Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar addresses the media in Bengaluru on Thursday (Photo: DC)
Bengaluru: Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna assured here on Thursday that potholes on roads caused by the heavy downpour across the state would be filled in the next fortnight. But the Public Works Department would wait for a while in areas with high rainfall, he added. Speaking to reporters here, Mr Revanna said the government would fill the potholes at a cost of around Rs 25,000 per km and other road repair would be taken up after the monsoon.

In response to a question the minister said work on upgrading the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to an eight lane was held up due to a few problems with the forest and energy departments. “There is a problem with shifting of the power lines with the energy department asking for 15 per cent of the project cost to move them when the rules don’t permit paying more than 2.5 per cent. Also we have not yet received clearance from the forest department to remove trees along the highway.  We expect Union Road Transport Minister, Nithin Gadkari to visit the state and clear all these issues,” he said. 

 

Mr Revanna said  the National Highway Authority of India  had also notified upgrading the Madikeri-Sampaje road, which would be handed over to it by June 30 and the state proposed to upgrade the Sampaje-Mani and Tumkur-Shivamogga road to a national highway as well. On farms loan waiver, the minister said the state would require the Centre’s help to carry it out. “We should lead an all- party delegation to New Delhi and seek the Centre's assistance. Let the Bharatiya Janata Party take all credit for the effort,” he added.

