Passport row has MEA shunt officials

Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Tanvi Seth show their passports issued to them by the Regional Passport Office, in Lucknow on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The passport official who humiliated an inter-faith couple who had applied for a passport in lucknow has been transferred on the directives of the ministry of external affairs and has also been served a show cause notice. The couple was called to the passport office on Thursday and handed over their passports.

The couple—Muslim husband and Hindu wife who have been married for 12 years—were asked uncomfortable questions including why Tanvi Seth had not changed her name after marriage and why the Mohammad Anas did not convert to Hinduism. The couple on Wednesday tweeted their ordeal and tagged external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj.

Within hours, a probe was ordered into the incident. The accused officer Vikas Misra has been transferred. Mr Misra, however, said he was doing his duty. Regional passport officer Piyush Verma said a show cause notice has been issued to the officer. Mr Seth thanked Ms Swaraj, the RPO Lucknow and CPV for “timely action” in a series of tweets.