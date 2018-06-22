Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' jewellery in Middle East: Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday waded into the controversy over the missing jewellery of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), claiming that he had known about it for some time. He also ridiculed the AP government’s response to the charges of jewels going missing. In a series of tweets, Pawan Kalyan said that he was told about the missing jewels by an IPS officer. “A brief chat with a senior IPS officer whom I had met in Hyderabad airport lounge a few years back revealed some interesting facts about missing jewellery of TTD. Even the opposition TD leaders were aware of that fact,” the Jana Sena chief wrote.

“According to him, jewellery went to some Middle Eastern country in a private aircraft from our country. That’s why TTD high priest concerns are not a surprise for me. The robbers must be assuming that Lord Balaji is mute, it’s ok to rob him (sic)”, he wrote. Pawan Kalyan said the AP government’s response to TTD former chief priest A.V. Ramana Deeksh-itulu’s charge about the pink diamond and other jewellery going missing was “not satisfactory”.

“Why don’t they recreate a scene with forensic experts on how that pink diamond has become fragments and gone missing because a devotee threw coins at it. And for sure we will get to know the facts then. Even the old adage as hard as diamond can be put for test (sic),” he said. He said, “According to AP government’s ‘Lord Balaji’s Pink Diamond missing theory’; any robber in the country can relieve jewellery from idols by throwing a handful of coins at them while the procession is going on. ok, then what about other missing jewels stored in the Vaults (sic)”.