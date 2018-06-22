search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Interpol to soon issue red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
The international agency is satisfied with the documents provided by the CBI which is probing the USD 2 billion scam, sources said.
Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24. (Photo: File)
 Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Interpol on Friday is expected to issue a red corner notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi as the international agency is satisfied with the documents provided by the CBI which is probing the USD 2 billion scam, sources said.

The records the CBI provided to the Interpol included the non-bailable warrants issued by a Mumbai special court and the details of the charge sheets filed in the case etc. The documents were found in order and have satisfied the Lyon-based international police cooperation agency which is "processing" the CBI's request, they said.

 

The sources said the process was at an advanced stage and an RCN could be issued today or early next week unless some last-minute explanation was sought, the chances of which were negligible, they said.

The sources in the government said that a meeting of the External Affairs Ministry, the CBI and other investigative agencies is likely to be held to discuss Nirav Modi's multiple passports.

The CBI had tried to track the movements of Nirav Modi through a diffusion notice issued through the Interpol on February 15, but it had limited success as only the United Kingdom responded to the CBI request, they said.

Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24, the CBI had earlier said.

"After the passport was revoked/cancelled by the External Affairs Ministry, we had updated this information in the diffusion notice. The information that Nirav Modi's passport has been revoked was provided in the Interpol central database, available to all the member countries, on February 24," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal had said.

He had said the after the 'diffusion' notice was issued by the Interpol on the request of the CBI, the agency followed it up with six countries where Nirav Modi was suspected to have fled.

The agency requested these countries to share information about his whereabouts and movements. The agency sent these reminders to the Interpol coordination agency of the United Kingdom on April 25, May 22, May 24 and May 28.

Similar reminders were also sent to the agencies of the US, Singapore, Belgium, the UAE and France, they said. The case pertains to cheating the state-run Punjab National Bank through the fraudulent issuance of Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit worth over USD 2 billion (about Rs 13,000 crore) by Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, both absconding since the first week of January.

Tags: nirav modi, interpol red corner notice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
 

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No confirmation on political meetings, Mamata Banerjee cancels China visit

According to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee supremo, no confirmation from China about the 'political meetings' during her proposed visit forced her to cancel it. (Photo: File/PTI)

36-yr-old Hyderabad techie missing in US since Oct, father seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

P Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California in 2011, his father said. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @amjedmbt)

ED seeks fugitive offender tag for Vijay Mallya, to seize assets worth Rs 12,500 Cr

The ED furnished evidence against Vijay Mallya and others under the PMLA Act and stated that in both cases, non-bailable warrants have been issued against Mallya by the court. (Photo: File)

Was brainwashed into thinking Daati Maharaj as God: Woman who filed rape complaint

Daati Maharaj appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday for the investigation into the rape charges levelled against him. He has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: ANI)

Assam couple thrashed by mob for travelling together, ‘forced’ to get married

The mob waylaid the couple in their 20s and assaulted them at Pukhurpur village in Rongjuli area on June 19. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham