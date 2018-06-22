search on deccanchronicle.com
36-yr-old Hyderabad techie missing in US since Oct, father seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

DECCAN CHRONICLE / ANI
Published Jun 22, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Pandu Raghavendra Rao, 36, a software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing from California in US since October 2017.
P Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California in 2011, his father said. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @amjedmbt)
Hyderabad: Pandu Raghavendra Rao, a 36-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad has been reported missing in California since October last year. Now, his father, P Bangaram, has appealed to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Indian Embassy in the United States to help him trace his son. 

The retired executive engineer with the Agriculture and Marketing Department, said that his son Pandu Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California on December 26, 2011.

 

"My son P Raghavendra Rao was working with Microsoft in California since 2011. I was in constant touch with him over phone and WhatsApp. He was happy there. Since October 2017, I have not been able to establish contact with him," Bangram said.

In a letter written to Sushma Swaraj, Bangaram stated, "I have tried all means to get in touch with him but I have failed. He is my only son and there is no one to look after me."

The worried father has also appealed KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration and NRI Government of Telangana to help him.

"I have filed complain at local police station, approached the Telangana government and the NRI department. I appeal Sushma ji, KTR ji, please help find my son," pleads Bangaram.

He has also approached Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjed Ullah Khan who has shared his plea on social media:

Raghavendra Rao completed his M.Tech in London and then moved to the US. His family is in a state of shock and trying all means to get some information about his whereabouts.

Tags: sushma swaraj, hyderabad, software engineer, missing hyderabad software engineer
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




