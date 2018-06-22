search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress leaders divided over dissidents’ Delhi visit

Published Jun 22, 2018, 1:38 am IST
Senior legislator D.K. Aruna asked the leadership who was encouraging “jokers and brokers” in the party.
V Hanumantha Rao.
Hyderabad: The emergency meeting of the TPCC executive witnessed heated discussions over the functioning of the party on Thursday. The meeting with dissident leaders with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also came up for discussion. AICC secretary V. Hanumantha Rao asked how the dissidents had gone to Delhi without informing TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

Reacting to this, Telangana CLP deputy leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy said anyone can go to Delhi to meet high command and said this was a mark of Congress democracy. AICC incharge R.C. Khuntia was present at the meeting. Senior legislator D.K. Aruna asked the leadership who was encouraging “jokers and brokers” in the party. She said without informing her, the TPCC had admitted Mahb-ubnagar leaders Nagam Janardhan Reddy and A. Revanth Reddy in the party.

 

She said that earlier, when TRS leaders like Erra Sekhar, Shiv Kumar and others had wanted to to join the party in Mahbubnagar district, the leadership had stopped them. She alleged that when Congress MLC K. Damodar Reddy announced that he was joining the TRS, no one from the party stopped him.

Ms Aruna said that she had asked the party leadership to announce that party tickets would be given after conducting a survey to prevent the exit of Mr Damodar Reddy but the leadership did not respond. Mr Khuntia said when some Congress leaders went to Delhi to greet Mr Gandhi on his birthday, the media had reported that they had gone to complain against Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy which was not correct.

