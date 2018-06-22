search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

China hits back at Mamata Banerjee, says was 'working hard' for her visit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Jun 22, 2018, 8:38 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 8:40 pm IST
Chinese Consulate General said China had been in touch with Indian embassy in Beijing when WB CM cancelled her visit.
Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she had cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country. (Photo: File)
 Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she had cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Rejecting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's arguments on cancellation of her China visit, the Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata hit back claiming that the Chinese side was still working to make arrangements for her visit to the neighbouring country. 

Informing that China was 'working hard' for Banerjee's visit, it even asserted that China had been in touch with the Indian embassy in Beijing when the announcement of the cancellation of her visit was made. 

 

Hours after Banerjee's announcement, the Consulate General of China in Kolkata said in a statement, "We have taken note of the fact that Madam Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, announced the cancellation of her trip to China on the afternoon of June 22, 2018."

Also Read: No confirmation on political meetings, Mamata Banerjee cancels China visit

The statement further said, "The Chinese side attaches great importance to its relationship with India and to the exchanges between the Chinese provinces and the Indian states. It was working hard to prepare for the Chief Minister’s trip to China, including on the relevant arrangements during the visit. At the time the announcement was made, the Chinese side was still working on the arrangements and remained in contact with the Indian Embassy in China."

Stressing importance on the relations between Chinese provinces and West Bengal, the statement also mentioned, "The Chinese Consulate General in Kolkata has all along been committed to promoting ties between the Chinese provinces and West Bengal, and will continue its efforts in enhancing friendly exchanges and cooperation between the provinces and this state in economic, trade, cultural, educational and other fields."

Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to announce that she cancelled her visit to the neighbouring country for political meetings. 

According to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, no confirmation from China about the "political meetings" during her proposed visit forced her to cancel it, although the schedule was on track till Thursday.

Tags: mamata banerjee, indo-china ties, mamata cancels china visit
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

No confirmation on political meetings, Mamata Banerjee cancels China visit


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
 

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Terrorists present in TN, Centre ready to help: Union min Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in the recent past also expressed outrage over the killings of activists of right-wing groups. (Photo: File)

Family of three found dead in Cuffe Parade flat in south Mumbai

An official said that the family was in depression since their daughter died a few months ago and they had gradually ceased interacting with neighbours. (Representational Image)

As Justice Chelameswar retires, AK Sikri to be inducted in SC collegium

Justice Chelameswar shot into limelight on January 12 by holding a press conference along with three others Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph. (Photo: File/PTI)

Upset over Argentina’s defeat, Kerala football fan goes missing, leaves suicide note

Dinu Alex, who hails from Arumanoor village near Kottayam, was last seen by his parents watching late night football match at his home.(Photo: Facebook screengrab/Dinu Alex)

Interpol to soon issue red corner notice against fugitive Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi managed to travel across several countries even after information about his passport being revoked by the Indian government was flashed in the Interpol central database on February 24. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham