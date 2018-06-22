search on deccanchronicle.com
Upset over Argentina’s defeat, Kerala football fan goes missing, leaves suicide note

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 22, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 7:19 pm IST
The man, identified as Dinu Alex, has been missing since 5 am Friday morning and left a note behind saying he was going to end his life.
Dinu Alex, who hails from Arumanoor village near Kottayam, was last seen by his parents watching late night football match at his home.(Photo: Facebook screengrab/Dinu Alex)
Kottayam: A 30-year-old ardent fan of Argentina has gone missing from his home in Kottayam, reportedly over the South American team’s defeat in FIFA world cup match, police said on Friday.

The man, identified as Dinu Alex, has been missing since 5 am Friday morning and left a note behind saying he was upset with Argentina's defeat and was going to end his life, police added.

 

The suicide note in Malayalam reads, "I have nothing more left to be seen in this world. I am going down into the depths", a report in NDTV said.

Dinu, who hails from Arumanoor village near Kottayam, was last seen by his parents watching late night football match at his home.

The upset football fan was suspected to have jumped into a river. Police said they along with Fire and Rescue service personnel were searching in a nearby river as a sniffer dog ran up to the river bank and stopped there, news agency PTI reported.

Dinu’s father said his son was a great fan of Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, which has just one point from two games in so far in the world cup in Russia.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Dinu’s friends said he was sure that Argentina would enter the pre-quarterfinals in style.

However, after the team lost against Croatia on Thursday night, Dinu reportedly cried and switched off his phone.

Argentina suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Croatia and is on the verge of facing a humiliation of a group-stage exit at the World Cup in Russia.

Though Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli took the blame for the loss but fans were not ready to spare captain Lionel Messi.

The South American team has only one point from two games so far in the World Cup. It has to beat Nigeria in their last game and hope other results go their way to avoid elimination.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup fever has gripped India and fans across the country are celebrating one of the biggest sporting events with enthusiasm. Keralites, in particular, are known for their craze towards football and recently one such fan Clifin Francis, proved his love by cycling all the way to Russia to watch the tournament and fulfill his dream of meeting Lionel Messi.

Tags: kerala football fan missing, lionel messi, fifa world cup 2018
Location: India, Kerala, kottayam




