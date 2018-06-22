search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

5 women in anti-trafficking awareness camp gangraped in Jharkhand, act filmed

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 22, 2018, 9:56 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 5:16 pm IST
Police have detained nine people for questioning. Medical examination has confirmed rape and a case has been filed.
A group of armed men barged in the middle of the performance, beat up the men and took away the women at gunpoint. (Representational Image)
 A group of armed men barged in the middle of the performance, beat up the men and took away the women at gunpoint. (Representational Image)

Ranchi: In a shocking incident, five women between the age of 20 and 35 from a non-profit organisation were performing a street play against human-trafficking in Jharkhand when they were abducted and taken to a forest where they were gangraped at gunpoint, police said, adding that the assault was allegedly filmed on mobile-phones. 

Meanwhile, the men accompanying the women have been thrased by the miscreants. 

 

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Arki, where the 11-member team had gone to stage a street play against human trafficking.

A group of armed men barged in the middle of the performance, beat up the men and took away the women at gunpoint.

Unidentified men picked up nine activists during the street play being performed in the Kochang village and drove them into a dense forest, where the men were beaten up and the women raped, police officer Sinha said to news agency Reuters

The police have detained nine people for questioning. Medical examination has confirmed rape and a case has been filed.

"We are not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of trafficking gangs and are investigating all aspects," police officer Ashwini Kumar Sinha was reported saying. 

In their complaint, the women said they were performing a play to raise awareness about human trafficking in the largely tribal Khunti district of Jharkhand when they were abducted.

The women work for Asha Kiran, an NGO which is supported by a local Christian missionary group, said police officer Rajesh Prasad to news agency AFP

Police have also held some supporters of Patthalgadi. 

Patthalgadi is a traditional tribal practice where stone slabs with names of ancestors are put up.

Of late, the traditional practice has taken on political hues where supporters adhering to it urge people not to allow government officials and police to enter their areas.

"We are still processing what has happened," said Rajiv Ranjan Sinha of the Jharkhand Anti-Trafficking Network - a coalition of 14 grassroots organisations working in the state. "This is the first time field workers have been targetted and it is both surprising and shocking. It is now going to become more difficult to work on this issue."

Khunti has been witnessing Patthalgadi protests for the past many months. Stone slabs installed outside villages entrance announce that the writ of the government do not run there and the “gram sabha was all-powerful”. 

The supporters of Patthalgadi keep a watch and do not allow government servants to enter villages without permission.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: jharkhand, rape, crime, non-government organisation
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
 

Samsung rollsout 8TB SSD for data centres

The new SSD is built with 16 of Samsung’s 512GB NAND packages, each stacked in 16 layers of 256GB 3-bit V-NAND chips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

36-yr-old Hyderabad techie missing in US since Oct, father seeks Sushma Swaraj's help

P Raghavendra Rao had gone to work with tech giant Microsoft in California in 2011, his father said. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter | @amjedmbt)

ED seeks fugitive offender tag for Vijay Mallya, to seize assets worth Rs 12,500 Cr

The ED furnished evidence against Vijay Mallya and others under the PMLA Act and stated that in both cases, non-bailable warrants have been issued against Mallya by the court. (Photo: File)

Was brainwashed into thinking Daati Maharaj as God: Woman who filed rape complaint

Daati Maharaj appeared before the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday for the investigation into the rape charges levelled against him. He has been booked under sections 376, 377, 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: ANI)

Assam couple thrashed by mob for travelling together, ‘forced’ to get married

The mob waylaid the couple in their 20s and assaulted them at Pukhurpur village in Rongjuli area on June 19. (Representational Image)

Cong’s Saifuddin Soz backs Musharraf, says freedom first choice of Kashmiris

Several politicians from the BJP and the Shiv Sena have hit back, suggesting that Soz relocate to Pakistan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham