TTD to conduct ‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ in six American cities after three-year gap

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will perform “Srinivasa Kalyanam” — the celestial wedding of Lord Venkateswara — in six cities in the United States of America from June 18, trust board officials said.

The religious ceremony resumes after a gap of three years as the richest temple body of India had called off all outdoor events on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.

TTD trust board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said that the festivities are being revived in the USA on the advice of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The first “Srinivasa Kalyanam” event will be performed in San Francisco on June 18, followed by Seattle (June 19), Dallas (June 25), St. Louis (June 26), New Orleans (July 5) and Washington D.C. (July 3).

TTD officials, priests, vedic pundits and representatives of the trust board will ceremoniously carry the processional deities of Lord Venkateswara and his two consorts, Goddesses Sridevi and Bhudevi, to the USA for the ceremonies.