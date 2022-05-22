Nation Current Affairs 22 May 2022 State to encourage c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

State to encourage cotton crop this kharif

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published May 22, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 1:14 am IST
Central govt announced MSP for cotton and the price will be decided based on the price being offered in the international market
Cotton yield has come down drastically following floods and unexpected rains during the last kharif and this resulted in the price hike for cotton. (Photo:AFP)
 Cotton yield has come down drastically following floods and unexpected rains during the last kharif and this resulted in the price hike for cotton. (Photo:AFP)

ADILABAD: The Telangana government is likely to encourage the cultivation of cotton crop on large scale this kharif in the state in general and erstwhile Adilabad district in particular following huge demand for Telangana’s cotton in the international market and good price for cotton.

The involvement of the state government in commercial operations of cotton production is minimal unlike paddy, pulses and maize and jowar. Cotton cultivation is generally taken up in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts.

 

The Central government announced MSP for cotton and the price will be decided based on the price being offered for the cotton in the international market. Even the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) does not involve in operations if the private traders offer more than MSP to the cotton.       

Cotton yield has come down drastically following floods and unexpected rains during the last kharif and this resulted in the price hike for cotton. The Central government also increased the MSP and offered Rs 625 per quintal in the last kharif.      

 

It is said that this decision was taken against the backdrop of ambiguity over purchasing paddy in the state. There was good demand for cotton in the market and average farmers got Rs 8,000 per quintal and recently the price reached Rs 14,000 in Khammam. Many times, the cotton price crossed Rs 10,000 and this is considered a good price for the cotton during the last kharif.  

In a meeting held recently in Nirmal, agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy appealed to the farmers to focus on cultivation of cotton crop this kharif following the good price farmers got for their produce in the last kharif season.

 

The state government is of the opinion that floods during the last kharif resulted in low cotton yield but this time cotton crop may yield good profits. On the other hand, farmers are also showing interest to cultivate cotton in this kharif and the area of cotton cultivation may increase drastically this time.

Cotton crop was cultivated on 3.85 acres in the last kharif in Adilabad district and the area of cotton cultivation may go up to 4 lakh this kharif. The state government wants to take advantage of the demand and good price of cotton crop in the international market. There is good demand for Adilabad cotton in the international market because of its high staple length unlike cotton cultivated in other areas in the country.

 

...
Tags: cotton crop, kharif, cotton production, cotton corporation of india
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Latest From Nation

Congress Ex MP.Ponnam Prabhakar participates in Rachhabanda programme at nagunoor village in Karimnagar on Saturday. (DC Image)

TS Congress launches Rachabanda; urges farmers to oust TRS

The Shah Iniyat Gunj police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday for the ‘honour killing’ of Neeraj Panwar. (Photo: Twitter)

Six including juvenile nabbed for honour killing

People get their vehicles filled with fuel after the central government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and diesel by Rs 6 per litre, in Patna, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Excise cuts make fuel cheaper

KCR, who arrived in Delhi on Friday, as part of his national tour to visit various states until May 30, held talks with Akhilesh Yadav for about one-and-a-half hours at his official residence on Tughlaq road. (DC Image)

KCR meets Kejriwal, Akhilesh; discusses anti-BJP front



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Indian democracy is global public good; if that cracks, it will cause problem: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the 'Ideas for India' conclave in the United Kingdom. (PTI Photo)

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC refuses to stay Gyanvapi mosque survey

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->