State to encourage cotton crop this kharif

ADILABAD: The Telangana government is likely to encourage the cultivation of cotton crop on large scale this kharif in the state in general and erstwhile Adilabad district in particular following huge demand for Telangana’s cotton in the international market and good price for cotton.

The involvement of the state government in commercial operations of cotton production is minimal unlike paddy, pulses and maize and jowar. Cotton cultivation is generally taken up in Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts.

The Central government announced MSP for cotton and the price will be decided based on the price being offered for the cotton in the international market. Even the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) does not involve in operations if the private traders offer more than MSP to the cotton.

Cotton yield has come down drastically following floods and unexpected rains during the last kharif and this resulted in the price hike for cotton. The Central government also increased the MSP and offered Rs 625 per quintal in the last kharif.

It is said that this decision was taken against the backdrop of ambiguity over purchasing paddy in the state. There was good demand for cotton in the market and average farmers got Rs 8,000 per quintal and recently the price reached Rs 14,000 in Khammam. Many times, the cotton price crossed Rs 10,000 and this is considered a good price for the cotton during the last kharif.

In a meeting held recently in Nirmal, agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy appealed to the farmers to focus on cultivation of cotton crop this kharif following the good price farmers got for their produce in the last kharif season.

The state government is of the opinion that floods during the last kharif resulted in low cotton yield but this time cotton crop may yield good profits. On the other hand, farmers are also showing interest to cultivate cotton in this kharif and the area of cotton cultivation may increase drastically this time.

Cotton crop was cultivated on 3.85 acres in the last kharif in Adilabad district and the area of cotton cultivation may go up to 4 lakh this kharif. The state government wants to take advantage of the demand and good price of cotton crop in the international market. There is good demand for Adilabad cotton in the international market because of its high staple length unlike cotton cultivated in other areas in the country.